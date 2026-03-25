New study shows Kansas City University generates nearly half a billion in economic impact annually

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kansas City University (KCU), a private not‑for‑profit health sciences university with campuses in Kansas City and Joplin, Missouri, announced results of a new economic impact study conducted by consulting firm Tripp Umbach. The analysis, based upon Fiscal Year 2025 (FY25) data, shows that KCU generated $498.9 million in economic impact nationally, supported 3,216 jobs and contributed $25.9 million in state and local taxes. The University also educated more than 2,000 medical and health professionals and employed nearly 600 faculty and staff.

The report highlights KCU as an important economic driver for the Kansas City metropolitan area, the broader bi‑state region of Missouri and Kansas, and the City of Joplin. Across the bi‑state region, KCU supported 2,641 jobs, generated $409.8 million in economic activity and produced $21.3 million in state and local taxes. Within the Kansas City Metro, KCU operations created $225.3 million in economic impact, sustained 1,452 jobs and added $11.7 million in tax revenue. Joplin campus operations generated $178.4 million in local economic output, supported 1,150 jobs and produced $9.3 million in taxes—highlighting its significance as both a major employer and an educational anchor in the region.

KCU alumni broaden the University's economic impact nationwide. More than 10,359 physician alumni practice medicine throughout the United States, including 2,568 in the bi‑state region. According to the report, alumni produce $33.3 billion in economic impact nationally and support 176,130 health care jobs. Additionally, physician alumni practicing in medically underserved areas deliver an estimated $13.1 billion in health care cost savings—strengthening access to primary care and reducing avoidable emergency department visits.

A separate analysis from the National Center for the Analysis of Healthcare Data reinforces these outcomes, identifying KCU as the nation's fourth‑largest medical school by class size, the leading producer of physicians practicing in Missouri and the second‑leading producer in Kansas—critical positions in addressing regional and national physician shortages.

"Kansas City University has educated physicians, scientists, dentists and clinical psychologists who fulfill our mission of improving the well‑being of the communities we serve, for more than a century," said Marc B. Hahn, DO, president and CEO of KCU. "This report demonstrates how that mission translates into real impact—from strengthening economic vitality in the Kansas City and Joplin regions to addressing physician shortages and improving access to care in communities throughout Missouri, Kansas and beyond."

In addition to its economic and health impacts, KCU fosters strong community engagement through volunteerism and charitable giving. In FY25, students, faculty and staff contributed $3 million in charitable giving and volunteer time. This included $1.1 million donated to local organizations and $1.9 million in volunteer hours, reinforcing the University's commitment to communities across Missouri, Kansas and the nation.

About Kansas City University



Founded in 1916, Kansas City University (KCU) is a fully accredited, private not-for-private health sciences university with Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine, Biosciences, Dental Medicine, and Health Professions and campuses in Kansas City and Joplin, Mo. The College of Osteopathic Medicine is the fourth-largest medical school in the U.S. and the leading producer of physicians in Missouri. It ranks #1 for producing physicians who practice in primary care, rural areas and underserved regions in the state. KCU's Center for Population Health and Equity addresses the variables that affect a population's health and contribute to health disparities, while better preparing students for professional practice. KCU offers doctoral degrees in osteopathic medicine, dental medicine, and clinical psychology and a master's degree in biomedical sciences. Concurrent degree offerings include master's degrees in business administration in health care leadership, public health, and bioethics. A new Master of Health Sciences – Anesthesiologist Assistant program launched in January 2026.

About Tripp Umbach



Founded in Pittsburgh, PA, and now headquartered in Kansas City, MO, Tripp Umbach is recognized as one of the nation's leading private consulting firms specializing in economic and community development. For 35 years, the firm has partnered with more than 1,000 healthcare, education, government, and corporate clients to advance the economic, social, and physical well-being of communities worldwide. Tripp Umbach has completed more than 500 economic impact studies for hospitals, health systems, and higher education institutions across the United States, along with community assessments and economic development strategies.

Contact:



Haley Reardon



Director of Communications



hreardon@kansascity.edu



417-592-2223

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SOURCE Kansas City University