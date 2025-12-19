New Publication Shows PROSTOX™ ultra Test Delivers Significant Health System Cost Savings and Quality-of-Life Gains for Prostate Cancer Patients Undergoing Radiation Therapy

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#PROSTOX--MiraDx, a molecular diagnostics company focused on germline genetic testing to personalize cancer treatment, announced a new analysis has been published in the Journal of Health Economics and Outcomes Research demonstrating that the PROSTOX™ ultra test can deliver substantial long-term economic and quality-of-life benefits for patients and the healthcare system.

PROSTOX ultra is a clinically validated germline genetic test for men with localized prostate cancer considering stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT), a treatment that delivers high doses of radiation over a short time period, with 5-7 treatments. The test identifies patients at higher risk of developing late genitourinary (GU) toxicity—urinary side effects such as urgency, leakage, or discomfort that may occur after treatment. While SBRT is a very effective and convenient treatment for prostate cancer, a subset of patients experience urinary side effects that present months or even years after treatment and can persist throughout the patient’s lifetime. By identifying patients with increased risk of these side effects from SBRT, PROSTOX ultra helps doctors and patients make more informed treatment decisions and consider alternative options when needed.

The study, which modeled clinical pathways incorporating PROSTOX ultra versus treatment guided by the current standard of care for patients receiving treatment for localized prostate cancer, found a significant cost savings of $19,615 per tested patient. Over a lifetime, the benefits grow even larger. The analysis showed that each patient tested with PROSTOX ultra is expected to save the health care system approximately $24,777 over the patient’s lifetime, while also gaining 0.24 additional quality-adjusted life years (QALYs) compared to patients evaluated without genetic risk assessment.

The publication, “Economic Evaluation of a Novel MicroRNA-Based Assay to Determine Risk of Late Genitourinary Radiation Toxicity in Patients With Prostate Cancer,” can be viewed in its entirety by visiting the Journal of Health Economics and Outcomes Research website here: https://jheor.org/article/146844.

“Physicians in practice using PROSTOX ultra are seeing its benefits in helping their patients avoid late GU toxicity from SBRT. These new results also now show that PROSTOX ultra meaningfully reduces the long-term cost burden on the healthcare system,” said Melissa Stoppler, MD, Executive Vice President of Medical Affairs at MiraDx. “This new evidence further validates the value of integrating the test into treatment considerations for localized prostate cancer.”

To learn more about PROSTOX, visit https://miradx.com/prostox.

About MiraDx

MiraDx is a molecular diagnostics company that specializes in developing genetic tests that support individualized cancer treatment choices. By analyzing an individual’s unique microRNA-based germline genetic signatures, MiraDx enables clinicians and their patients to optimize therapeutic decision choices across radiation therapy and immunotherapy. Its tests offer a first-of-their-kind ability to predict treatment-related outcomes based on the patient, facilitating more informative, personalized cancer care.

