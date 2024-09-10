New Meta-Analysis Shows Treos Bio’s Promiscuous Epitopes in Their Off-The-Shelf Colorectal Cancer Immunotherapy Produce Stronger Immune Response than Traditional Epitopes

LONDON, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treos Bio announced the results of a meta-analysis from three clinical trials evaluating its investigational off-the-shelf immunotherapy, PolyPEPI1018, for the treatment of microsatellite stable metastatic colorectal cancer (MSS mCRC). The analysis revealed that prioritized peptides, selected using Treos’ proprietary computational technology, were key in driving immune responses and clinical outcomes across the studies.

The results will be presented in a poster session at the 2024 European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) annual meeting in Barcelona on September 15. The poster, titled “149P - Evaluation of HLA Genotype as a Predictive Biomarker for Immunological and Clinical Responses to PolyPEPI1018 Cancer Vaccine in Colorectal Cancer,” will detail these findings.

“Having completed three successful studies of our precision cancer vaccine in MSS mCRC, we recognize the urgent need for better treatment options for these patients,” said Dr. Christopher Gallen, CEO of Treos Bio. “This includes identifying likely responders to these therapies.”

PolyPEPI1018 is an off-the-shelf, multi-peptide vaccine for colorectal cancer that has consistently demonstrated the ability to induce robust immunological responses associated with clinical benefits. These effects were observed in both first-line maintenance MSS mCRC (OBERTO-101) and in late-stage MSS mCRC, in combination with standard-of-care treatments (OBERTO-201) and a PD-(L)1 inhibitor (OBERTO-301).

The meta-analysis confirmed that HLA genotype plays a crucial role in predicting immunological and clinical responses to the PolyPEPI1018 vaccine. Treos Bio’s personalized epitopes, or “PEPIs,” which bind to at least three HLA alleles, were shown to be more effective at activating T cells and predicting immune responses than traditional epitopes, which bind to fewer HLA alleles.

The number of predicted PEPIs correlated with both tumor shrinkage and overall survival in vaccinated subjects, highlighting the importance of considering HLA genotype when predicting treatment outcomes with PolyPEPI1018.

“Data from this meta-analysis highlights the consistency of the immune-activity relationship observed in these studies and further increases our confidence in the results obtained from these single-arm trials,” said Dr. Joleen Hubbard, Principal Investigator of the studies.

Dr. Eniko R. Toke, Chief Scientific Officer for Treos Bio, added that the findings align with previous observations made by Treos and other research groups, demonstrating that immune responses to multiple vaccine peptides correlate with clinical outcomes.

“For the first time, our data shows how these multi-peptide immune responses are connected to patients’ HLA genetics, the key driver behind patient heterogeneity and varying responses to cancer immunotherapies,” she said.



About Treos Bio Limited

Treos Bio, headquartered in London, is a clinical stage company introducing a disruptive computational technology to change the paradigm of cancer immunotherapy development by resolving the dual challenges of patient and tumor heterogeneity. We use proprietary therapeutic peptides, produced through commercially scalable processes without need for tumor biopsy, to stimulate clinically effective cancer-specific immune responses in patients predicted by our diagnostic tests to respond. Treos is currently advancing clinical development of its PolyPEPI immunotherapy for metastatic colorectal cancer, while preclinical development is in advanced stages for additional members of the PolyPEPI family. These off-the-shelf therapies are designed for the general population of patients with hepatocellular, ovarian, gastric, breast, bladder, and lung cancers, as well as melanoma. Treos’ patient-focused immunotherapy design also facilitates the development of rapidly formulated personalized immunotherapies for individual patients.

For more information, visit www.treosbio.com

Media Contact:

Daniel Levine

Levine Media Group

+1 (510) 280-5405

danny@levinemediagroup.com