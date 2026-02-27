New Analysis of Organon’s VTAMA® (tapinarof) cream, 1%, Phase 3 Data Showed Early and Consistent Improvement in Patient-Reported Sleep Subdomains in Pediatric Patients Down to 2 Years of Age with Atopic Dermatitis

Clinically meaningful improvements in sleep scores, as measured by subdomains of the Patient-Oriented Eczema Measure (POEM) and Dermatitis Family Impact (DFI) assessments, were observed as early as week 1 and continued through week 8

JERSEY CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Organon (NYSE: OGN), a global healthcare company with a mission to deliver impactful medicines and solutions for a healthier every day, will present results from a sub-analysis of pooled data from the Phase 3 ADORING 1 and ADORING 2 pivotal trials evaluating VTAMA cream versus vehicle at the 2026 American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) Annual Meeting in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on February 27, 2026. The findings show that VTAMA cream provided early and consistent improvements in the POEM sleep subdomain for pediatric patients down to age 2 with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD) and in the DFI sleep subdomain for family members of patients aged 2-15 years.

“Sleep disturbance is a significant problem for children with atopic dermatitis and their families, and one that I always take time to address in my clinic,” said Dr. Mark Boguniewicz, Professor in the Department of Pediatrics, Division of Allergy and Immunology at National Jewish Health and the University of Colorado School of Medicine, and an author of the analysis being presented at the AAAAI meeting. “When a child with atopic dermatitis struggles through the night, parents and caregivers are often awake as well, sharing in the fatigue and emotional stress associated with ongoing sleep disturbance.”

In the ADORING 1 and ADORING 2 pivotal trials, adults and children (≥2 years; N=813) with moderate to severe AD were randomized 2:1 to VTAMA cream or vehicle once daily for 8 weeks. These findings presented at AAAAI 2026 come from a sub‑analysis of pooled data from 654 children aged 2 to 17 years enrolled in ADORING 1 and ADORING 2. Clinically relevant improvements in sleep subdomains of patient-reported outcomes, as measured by POEM and DFI scores, were seen across all age groups, including pediatric patients down to age 2 with moderate to severe AD and family members of patients aged 2-15 years.

Notable findings include1:

Mean POEM sleep subdomain scores significantly improved as early as week 1 with VTAMA cream versus vehicle for children aged 2-6 and 12-17, with improvements in children aged 7-11 observed by week 4.

Mean changes in POEM sleep scores with VTAMA cream versus vehicle at week 8 were clinically significant across age groups: -1.9 vs. -0.9 for children aged 2-6 ( P <0.0001), -1.5 vs. -1.0 for children aged 7-11 ( P =0.0029), and -1.2 vs. -0.6 for children aged 12-17 ( P <0.0001).

<0.0001), -1.5 vs. -1.0 for children aged 7-11 ( =0.0029), and -1.2 vs. -0.6 for children aged 12-17 ( <0.0001). Mean DFI sleep subdomain scores significantly improved as early as week 1 with VTAMA cream versus vehicle in patients aged 12-15 and as early as week 2 for children aged 2-6 and 7-11.

Clinically significant improvements in DFI sleep subdomain scores continued through week 8 with VTAMA cream versus vehicle: -1.1 vs. -0.6 for children aged 2-6 (P=0.0002), -0.6 vs. -0.4 for children aged 7-11 (P=0.0049), and -0.4 vs. -0.2 for children aged 12-15 (P=0.0283).

Consistent with the prescribing information, the most frequently reported (≥5% in any group) treatment-emergent adverse events in the ADORING 1 and ADORING 2 clinical trials were folliculitis, headache, and nasopharyngitis.

“These findings demonstrate early and sustained improvements in sleep-related measures, including for those as young as two years of age,” said Juan Camilo Arjona Ferreira, MD, Head of R&D and Chief Medical Officer at Organon. “Sleep disturbance is an important and measurable aspect of pediatric atopic dermatitis, and these positive results reinforce our commitment to advancing therapies that address meaningful treatment outcomes across chronic skin conditions. We are encouraged by these findings and look forward to continuing to disseminate data that are clinically relevant for patients, caregivers, and prescribers.”

In December 2024, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved VTAMA cream for the topical treatment of AD in adults and pediatric patients 2 years of age and older. VTAMA cream was also approved by the FDA in May 2022 for the topical treatment of plaque psoriasis in adults.

About the Phase 3 Program for VTAMA cream in Atopic Dermatitis

ADORING was the Phase 3 AD clinical development program for VTAMA cream, consisting of two 8-week pivotal trials, ADORING 1 (NCT05014568) and ADORING 2 (NCT05032859), as well as ADORING 3 (NCT05142774), a 48-week, open-label, long-term extension trial.

INDICATIONS: VTAMA® (tapinarof) cream, 1% is an aryl hydrocarbon receptor (AhR) agonist indicated for:

the topical treatment of plaque psoriasis in adults

the topical treatment of atopic dermatitis in adults and pediatric patients 2 years of age and older

SELECTED SAFETY INFORMATION

Adverse Events: In plaque psoriasis, the most common adverse reactions (incidence ≥1%) were: folliculitis, nasopharyngitis, contact dermatitis, headache, pruritus, and influenza.

Adverse Events: In atopic dermatitis, the most common adverse reactions (incidence ≥1%) were: upper respiratory tract infection, folliculitis, lower respiratory tract infection, headache, asthma, vomiting, ear infection, pain in extremity, and abdominal pain.

Before prescribing VTAMA cream, please read the Prescribing Information.

For more information about VTAMA (tapinarof) cream, 1%, visit www.vtamahcp.com.

About Atopic Dermatitis (AD)

AD, commonly referred to as eczema, is one of the most prevalent inflammatory skin diseases, affecting an estimated 26 million people in the U.S. alone and up to 10% of adults worldwide.2,3 AD occurs most frequently in children, affecting up to 20% worldwide, including nearly 10 million children in the U.S.3,4 The disease results in itchy, red, swollen, and cracked skin, often on the folds of the arms, back of the knees, hands, face, and neck.2 Itching is an especially bothersome symptom for those with AD, and tends to worsen at night.3

