NeuroSigma Announces New Publication Showing Real-Time Effects of External Trigeminal Nerve Stimulation (eTNS) on Brain Activity

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroSigma, Inc., a Los Angeles-based bioelectronics company, today announced a new publication in the journal Neuromodulation: Technology at the Neural Interface. The publication, titled "Oxygen-15 Labeled Positron Emission Tomography During External Trigeminal Nerve Stimulation," is the first-ever to report the real-time effects on brain activity among humans receiving eTNS. The study was conducted by a team of researchers at UCLA including Dr. Christopher DeGiorgio, Professor and Vice Chairman of the UCLA Department of Neurology, and Dr. Ian Cook, Professor Emeritus in the UCLA Departments of Psychiatry and Biobehavioral Sciences and of Bioengineering.

“Publication of these results represents a significant milestone for eTNS as this therapeutic modality enters the mainstream,” said Dr. Cook. “An improved understanding of the eTNS mechanisms of action will allow clinicians to better tailor the treatment to individual patients and develop new therapeutic indications.”

The study included five adults, each receiving a series of six PET scans of their brain. PET is a neuroimaging technique that detects regional brain activity by measuring changes in cerebral blood flow. For all six scans, an eTNS device was applied to the test subject: three with eTNS turned on for 60 seconds, and three with eTNS turned off for 60 seconds. The data were then pooled and analyzed to look for significant differences in blood flow between the on and off scans. Results show a two-part mechanism of action where some brain regions exhibited increased activity while others showed decreased activity during eTNS.

“These findings increase our understanding of the mechanism of action of eTNS for multiple neurological and psychiatric disorders, including Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), depression and epilepsy. Activations of the medial frontal lobe and cingulate gyrus indicate a potential mechanism for the improvements in attention and mood reported in clinical trials and create a roadmap for future applications in cognitive and behavioral neuroscience,” added Dr. DeGiorgio. “In contrast, the areas of deactivation support a mechanism for the anti-seizure effect of eTNS because decreased brain activity was observed in regions typically associated with the spread of seizures.”

“Publication of these important findings is timely as NeuroSigma is preparing to launch the second-generation Monarch eTNS® System in the United States in early 2026,” said Dr. Colin Kealey, President and CEO of NeuroSigma. “The PET biomarker data generated by Dr. Cook and Dr. DeGiorigo complement previous EEG findings in children with ADHD and will help guide clinicians as they add the Monarch device to their clinical practice.”

NeuroSigma’s Monarch eTNS System is an FDA-cleared device for treatment of pediatric ADHD in the United States. Interested patients, physicians, and caregivers can visit www.monarch-etns.com to learn more.

