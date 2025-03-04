SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

NeuroPace to Present at the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference

March 4, 2025 | 
1 min read

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. , March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroPace, Inc. (Nasdaq: NPCE), a medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people living with epilepsy, today announced that its management team will present at the Leerink Partners 2025 Global Healthcare Conference at 4:20pm ET (1:20pm PT) on Monday, January 10, 2025, in Miami, FL. Management will also host investor meetings during the conference.

The presentation will be accessible via live webcast here. A webcast replay will be available for two weeks following the presentation in the Events section of NeuroPace’s Investor website at https://investors.neuropace.com.

About NeuroPace, Inc.
Based in Mountain View, Calif., NeuroPace is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people living with epilepsy by reducing or eliminating the occurrence of debilitating seizures. Its novel and differentiated RNS System is the first and only commercially available, brain-responsive platform that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source. This platform can drive a better standard of care for patients living with drug-resistant epilepsy and has the potential to offer a more personalized solution and improved outcomes to the large population of patients suffering from other brain disorders.

Investor Contact:
Jeremy Feffer
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors
jfeffer@lifesciadvisors.com

California Events Medical device
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Editorial
Transparency Missing in Action at HHS Despite Leaders’ Calls for Clarity
February 28, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Illustration showing two hands reaching for each other
Job Trends
Getting Jobs Outside of Major Biopharma Hubs Proves Tough, BioSpace Finds
February 27, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration of employee being let go, falling out of chair
Layoffs
Encoded Cuts 29% of Workforce to Extend Cash Runway, Advance Pipeline
February 13, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Hand holding pencil erasing an employee. Dismissal or bankrumptcy concept. Vector illustration.
Layoffs
ImmunityBio Continues Trimming Workforce While Working to Advance Anktiva
January 31, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel