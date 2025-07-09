Neurocrine Biosciences Announces Conference Call and Webcast of Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Wednesday, July 30

SAN DIEGO, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBIX) announced today that it has scheduled its second quarter 2025 financial results conference call and webcast for 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on July 30, 2025.

The schedule for the press release and conference call / webcast is as follows:

Q2 2025 Press Release: July 30, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. ET

at / Q2 2025 Conference Call: July 30, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET

at / Domestic Dial-In Number: 800-225-9448

International Dial-In Number: 203-518-9708

Conference ID: NBIX

The webcast can also be accessed on Neurocrine Biosciences' website under Investors at www.neurocrine.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website approximately one hour after the conclusion of the event and will be archived for approximately one month.

Neurocrine Biosciences is a leading neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company with a simple purpose: to relieve suffering for people with great needs. We are dedicated to discovering and developing life-changing treatments for patients with under-addressed neurological, neuroendocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company's diverse portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia, chorea associated with Huntington's disease, classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia, endometriosis* and uterine fibroids*, as well as a robust pipeline including multiple compounds in mid- to late-phase clinical development across our core therapeutic areas. For three decades, we have applied our unique insight into neuroscience and the interconnections between brain and body systems to treat complex conditions. We relentlessly pursue medicines to ease the burden of debilitating diseases and disorders, because you deserve brave science. For more information, visit neurocrine.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.



(*in collaboration with AbbVie)

NEUROCRINE, the NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES Logo, and YOU DESERVE BRAVE SCIENCE are registered trademarks of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.

