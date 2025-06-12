NEUPATH HEALTH ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM THE ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NeuPath Health Inc. (TSXV:NPTH), (“NeuPath” or the “Company”), owner and operator of a network of clinics delivering category-leading chronic pain treatment, today announced the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on June 11, 2025 and the grant of stock options (“Options”) and restricted share units (“RSUs”). All figures are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.

The results of the director elections were as follows:

Name Votes in Favour % Votes in Favour Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Jolyon Burton 15,780,716 99.99% 1,000 0.01% Daniel Chicoine 15,780,716 99.99% 1,000 0.01% Sasha Cucuz 15,775,716 99.96% 6,000 0.04% Dan Legault 15,780,716 99.99% 1,000 0.01% Joseph Walewicz 15,780,716 99.99% 1,000 0.01%

The shareholders of the Company also voted: (i) to reappoint Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, Licensed Public Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year, (ii) to approve the Company’s amended and restated stock option plan in the form attached as Schedule “A” to the management information circular dated April 22, 2025 prepared in connection with the Meeting (the “Stock Option Plan”), and (iii) to approve the Company’s amended and restated restricted share unit plan in the form attached as Schedule “B” to the management information circular dated April 22, 2025 prepared in connection with the Meeting (the “RSU Plan”).

Amendments to the RSU Plan

At the Meeting, the Company proposed the adoption of the RSU Plan which was amended to increase the maximum number of common shares of the Company (“Common Shares”) issuable thereunder from 3,000,000 Common Shares to 5,000,000 Common Shares. At the Meeting, 99.38% shareholder votes cast were in favour of adopting the RSU Plan.

Issuance of Stock Options and Restricted Share Units

On June 12, 2025, NeuPath granted an aggregate of 150,000 Options to non-executive directors of the Company at an exercise price of $0.26 per share, with an expiry date of June 12, 2032. The Options are subject to time-based vesting and will fully vest on June 12, 2026. The terms of the Options granted are in accordance with the Stock Option Plan.

In addition, on June 12, 2025, the Company granted an aggregate of 60,000 RSUs to the same non-executive directors of the Company. The RSUs are subject to time-based vesting in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. RSUs granted will fully vest on June 12, 2026. The terms of the RSUs granted are in accordance with the RSU Plan.

About NeuPath

NeuPath operates a network of healthcare clinics and related businesses focused on improved access to care and outcomes for patients by leveraging best-in-class treatments and delivering patient-centered multidisciplinary care. We operate a network of medical clinics in Ontario and Alberta that provide comprehensive assessments and rehabilitation services to patients with chronic pain, musculoskeletal/back injuries, sports related injuries and concussions. In addition, NeuPath provides workplace health services and independent medical assessments to employers and disability insurers through a national network of healthcare providers, as well as contract research services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. NeuPath is focused on enabling each individual to live their best life. For additional information, please visit www.neupath.com.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS THE RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

