Nektar Therapeutics to Host Virtual Investor & Analyst Event with Type 1 Diabetes Experts on February 24th

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR) today announced that it will host a virtual investor and analyst event with Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) Experts on Monday, February 24, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. EST / 12:00 p.m. PST.

Nektar’s Chief Research & Development Officer, Jonathan Zalevsky, Ph.D., will be hosting the webcasted event. He will be joined by leading Diabetes experts, including:

Dr. Kevin Herold , TrialNet Chair and C.N.H. Long Professor of Immunobiology and Medicine at Yale University at Yale School of Medicine ;

, TrialNet Chair and C.N.H. Long Professor of Immunobiology and Medicine at at ; Dr. Megan Levings , Professor, Department of Surgery and School of Biomedical Engineering at The University Of British Columbia ; and,

, Professor, Department of Surgery and School of Biomedical Engineering at The ; and, Dr. Daniel Moore , Associate Professor of Pediatrics and Pathology, Microbiology & Immunology at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

To access the conference call, please pre-register at Event Registration. The event will also be available for replay through March 24, 2025 on Nektar’s website: www.nektar.com.

About Rezpegaldesleukin

Autoimmune and inflammatory diseases cause the immune system to mistakenly attack and damage healthy cells in a person’s body. A failure of the body’s self-tolerance mechanisms enables the formation of the pathogenic T lymphocytes that conduct this attack. Rezpegaldesleukin is a potential first-in-class resolution therapeutic that may address this underlying immune system imbalance in people with many autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. It targets the interleukin-2 receptor complex in the body in order to stimulate proliferation of powerful inhibitory immune cells known as regulatory T cells. By activating these cells, rezpegaldesleukin may act to bring the immune system back into balance.

Rezpegaldesleukin is wholly-owned by Nektar Therapeutics. It is being developed as a self-administered injection for a number of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is currently being evaluated in the REZOLVE-AD study, a randomized, double blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2b clinical trial for treatment of patients with moderate-to- severe atopic dermatitis (NCT06136741). In addition to the REZOLVE-AD study, it is also being evaluated in the REZOLVE-AA study, a randomized, double blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2b clinical trial for treatment of patients with severe-to-very-severe alopecia areata (NCT06340360).

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation for rezpegaldesleukin for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis whose disease is not adequately controlled with topical prescription therapies or when those therapies are not advisable.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments that address the underlying immunological dysfunction in autoimmune and chronic inflammatory diseases. Nektar’s lead product candidate, rezpegaldesleukin (REZPEG, or NKTR-358), is a novel, first-in-class regulatory T cell stimulator being evaluated in two Phase 2b clinical trials, one in atopic dermatitis and one in alopecia areata. Nektar’s pipeline also includes a preclinical bivalent tumor necrosis factor receptor type II (TNFR2) antibody and bispecific programs, NKTR-0165 and NKTR-0166, and a modified hematopoietic colony stimulating factor (CSF) protein, NKTR-422. Nektar, together with various partners, is also evaluating NKTR-255, an investigational IL-15 receptor agonist designed to boost the immune system’s natural ability to fight cancer, in several ongoing clinical trials. Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For further information, visit www.nektar.com and follow Nektar on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which can be identified by words such as: “will,” “announce,” “potential,” “advance,” “anticipate,” “can,” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the therapeutic potential of, and future development plans for, rezpegaldesleukin. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others: (i) our statements regarding the therapeutic potential of rezpegaldesleukin are based on preclinical and clinical findings and observations and are subject to change as research and development continue; (ii) rezpegaldesleukin is an investigational agent and continued research and development for this drug candidate is subject to substantial risks, including negative safety and efficacy findings in future clinical studies (notwithstanding positive findings in earlier preclinical and clinical studies); (iii) rezpegaldesleukin is in clinical development, and the risk of failure is high and can unexpectedly occur at any stage prior to regulatory approval; (iv) the timing of the commencement or end of clinical trials and the availability of clinical data may be delayed or unsuccessful due to regulatory delays, slower than anticipated patient enrollment, manufacturing challenges, changing standards of care, evolving regulatory requirements, clinical trial design, clinical outcomes, competitive factors, or delay or failure in ultimately obtaining regulatory approval in one or more important markets; (v) a Fast Track designation does not increase the likelihood that rezpegaldesleukin will receive marketing approval in the United States; (vi) patents may not issue from our patent applications for our drug candidates, patents that have issued may not be enforceable, or additional intellectual property licenses from third parties may be required; and (vi) certain other important risks and uncertainties set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 8, 2024. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

