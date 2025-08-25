Natera to Present Signatera™ Data at the IASLC World Conference on Lung Cancer

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA and precision medicine, today announced that it will present new data at the 2025 International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) World Conference on Lung Cancer, taking place September 6 - 9 in Barcelona, Spain. The presentations underscore the strong clinical utility of Signatera in lung cancer.

An analysis of early-stage, resectable non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients will be featured in an oral presentation, demonstrating that Signatera status in the post-surgical molecular residual disease window is highly prognostic of recurrence-free survival and overall survival. Signatera Genome was used for this study, and the data highlights the potential of Signatera to individualize patient care by improving stratification of post-surgical recurrence risk.

“Our data at WCLC reinforces the strong clinical utility of Signatera in lung cancer, which is the most common form of cancer diagnosed worldwide,” said Alexey Aleshin, M.D., general manager of oncology and corporate chief medical officer at Natera. “Notably, we look forward to sharing data on Signatera Genome that highlights its prognostic value for risk stratification in patients with early-stage, resectable NSCLC.”

Full list of presentations at WCLC include:

September 7, 3:22 PM CEST | Presentation # MA03.02 (Oral Presentation)

Presenter: Gaston Becharano, M.D.

Clinical Performance of a Tumor Informed Whole Genome Based ctDNA Assay for Predicting Recurrence in Early-Stage Resectable NSCLC

September 8, 10:30 AM CEST | Presentation # P2.06.78

Presenter: Daniel Rosas, M.D.

Using a Personalized, Tumor-Informed Circulating DNA (ctDNA) to Monitor Treatment Outcomes in Lung Cancer

September 9, 10:00 AM CEST | Presentation # P3.18.04

Presenter: Ken Masuda, M.D.

MRDSEEKER (JCOG2111A): A Prospective Study to Evaluate MRD and Its Association With Prognosis in Curative-Intent NSCLC

About Natera

Natera™ is a global leader in cell-free DNA and genetic testing, dedicated to oncology, women’s health, and organ health. We aim to make personalized genetic testing and diagnostics part of the standard-of-care to protect health and inform earlier, more targeted interventions that help lead to longer, healthier lives. Natera’s tests are supported by more than 300 peer-reviewed publications that demonstrate excellent performance. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in Austin, Texas, and San Carlos, California. For more information, visit www.natera.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and are not a representation that Natera’s plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Natera’s expectations as of the date of this press release, and Natera disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including with respect to whether the results of clinical or other studies will support the use of our product offerings, the impact of results of such studies, our expectations of the reliability, accuracy and performance of our tests, or of the benefits of our tests and product offerings to patients, providers and payers. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in “Risk Factors” in Natera’s recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and in other filings Natera makes with the SEC from time to time. These documents are available at www.natera.com/investors and www.sec.gov.

Investor Relations: Mike Brophy, CFO, Natera, Inc., investor@natera.com

Media: Lesley Bogdanow, VP of Corporate Communications, Natera, Inc., pr@natera.com