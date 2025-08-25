SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Natera to Present Signatera™ Data at the IASLC World Conference on Lung Cancer

August 25, 2025 | 
3 min read

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA and precision medicine, today announced that it will present new data at the 2025 International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) World Conference on Lung Cancer, taking place September 6 - 9 in Barcelona, Spain. The presentations underscore the strong clinical utility of Signatera in lung cancer.



An analysis of early-stage, resectable non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients will be featured in an oral presentation, demonstrating that Signatera status in the post-surgical molecular residual disease window is highly prognostic of recurrence-free survival and overall survival. Signatera Genome was used for this study, and the data highlights the potential of Signatera to individualize patient care by improving stratification of post-surgical recurrence risk.

“Our data at WCLC reinforces the strong clinical utility of Signatera in lung cancer, which is the most common form of cancer diagnosed worldwide,” said Alexey Aleshin, M.D., general manager of oncology and corporate chief medical officer at Natera. “Notably, we look forward to sharing data on Signatera Genome that highlights its prognostic value for risk stratification in patients with early-stage, resectable NSCLC.”

Full list of presentations at WCLC include:

September 7, 3:22 PM CEST | Presentation # MA03.02 (Oral Presentation)
Presenter: Gaston Becharano, M.D.
Clinical Performance of a Tumor Informed Whole Genome Based ctDNA Assay for Predicting Recurrence in Early-Stage Resectable NSCLC

September 8, 10:30 AM CEST | Presentation # P2.06.78
Presenter: Daniel Rosas, M.D.
Using a Personalized, Tumor-Informed Circulating DNA (ctDNA) to Monitor Treatment Outcomes in Lung Cancer

September 9, 10:00 AM CEST | Presentation # P3.18.04
Presenter: Ken Masuda, M.D.
MRDSEEKER (JCOG2111A): A Prospective Study to Evaluate MRD and Its Association With Prognosis in Curative-Intent NSCLC

About Natera
Natera™ is a global leader in cell-free DNA and genetic testing, dedicated to oncology, women’s health, and organ health. We aim to make personalized genetic testing and diagnostics part of the standard-of-care to protect health and inform earlier, more targeted interventions that help lead to longer, healthier lives. Natera’s tests are supported by more than 300 peer-reviewed publications that demonstrate excellent performance. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in Austin, Texas, and San Carlos, California. For more information, visit www.natera.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and are not a representation that Natera’s plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Natera’s expectations as of the date of this press release, and Natera disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including with respect to whether the results of clinical or other studies will support the use of our product offerings, the impact of results of such studies, our expectations of the reliability, accuracy and performance of our tests, or of the benefits of our tests and product offerings to patients, providers and payers. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in “Risk Factors” in Natera’s recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and in other filings Natera makes with the SEC from time to time. These documents are available at www.natera.com/investors and www.sec.gov.


Contacts

Investor Relations: Mike Brophy, CFO, Natera, Inc., investor@natera.com
Media: Lesley Bogdanow, VP of Corporate Communications, Natera, Inc., pr@natera.com

Texas Lung cancer Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Houston, Texas downtown city park and skyline
Job Trends
6 Companies Hiring in Texas
August 14, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
The female hand is showing a thumbs-up gesture on a pink background, in an art collage. Positive hand sign. Fashion collage in the style of thumbs up magazine. Contemporary art. Modern design.
Lung cancer
140-Year-Old Boehringer Ingelheim Dives Into Cancer With NSCLC Nod
August 11, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
businessman Climbing mountain. Symbol of success, career, leadership and goal
Immuno-oncology
Four Therapies Hanging On in Troubled TIGIT Space
July 7, 2025
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Medical characters fighting the epidemic flat vector concept operation hand drawn illustration
Obesity
Analysts Home In on Safety as Novo, Lilly, Amgen Highlight Weight Loss Data at ADA
June 27, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie