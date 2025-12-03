Natera to Present 12 Datasets Including >50,000 Patients Featuring Signatera™ at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

Signatera Genome demonstrated 100% sensitivity and specificity in detecting breast cancer recurrence in the surveillance setting

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA and precision medicine, today announced that at least twelve abstracts highlighting Signatera will be shared at the 2025 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS), taking place December 9-12.

The presentations encompass aggregated data from more than 50,000 patients in real-world evidence and prospective clinical studies, demonstrating the prognostic and predictive power of Signatera across diverse breast cancer subtypes and settings. These include real-world studies of Signatera adoption and clinical impact at Yale, Houston Methodist and other leading institutions. Additional highlights include:

Signatera Genome study

In a real-world cohort of 227 patients with triple-negative, HR+/HER2- and HER2+ breast cancers, during surveillance Signatera Genome detected recurrence with a sensitivity and specificity of 100%.

Patients who were Signatera-positive within 3 months of surgery were at a significantly higher risk of distant disease recurrence (HR: 13.1, 95% CI: 1.4-122.1, P = 0.005).

Signatera positivity at any time post-definitive treatment was associated with significantly worse distant recurrence-free survival (HR: 221.2, 95% CI: 131.0-373.4, P <0.0001).

LEADER trial

This phase 2 randomized study aims to evaluate the efficacy of adding the CDK4/6 inhibitor, ribociclib, to adjuvant endocrine therapy for patients with ER+/HER2- early breast cancer who test Signatera-positive during surveillance.

Patients with sustained MRD negativity remained disease-free during extended followup (12−month NPV: RFS=99%, DRFS=100%).

MRD-positive patients initiating ribociclib achieved high rates of ctDNA decrease or clearance, translating to delayed onset of distant recurrence (18.6 vs 5.4 from treatment start).

“We are proud to share our largest dataset for SABCS thus far, featuring the value of Signatera in risk stratification, the early detection of molecular relapse and treatment response monitoring,” said Minetta Liu, M.D., chief medical officer of oncology and early cancer detection at Natera. “The findings from these prospective clinical studies and real-world evidence add important context on how Signatera can provide personalized insights and optimize treatment across all breast cancer subtypes and indications, and the new data with Signatera Genome offer even greater promise for MRD testing.”

The full list of presentations at SABCS includes:

December 10, 4:30 PM CT | RF3-04 (Oral Presentation)

Presenter: Heather A. Parsons

Tumor-informed circulating tumor DNA analysis to assess molecular residual disease for prognosis and prediction of benefit from palbociclib in the PALLAS trial

December 10, 5:00 PM CT | PS2-09-04

Presenter: Julia Foldi

Predicting outcomes for patients with mixed ductal/lobular carcinoma of the breast based on circulating tumor DNA positivity patterns

December 10, 5:00 PM CT | PS2-10-03

Presenter: Devora Isserfoff

Impact of Circulating Tumor DNA (ctDNA) monitoring on Patient Anxiety and Clinician Decision-Making in Early-Stage Breast Cancer (PACE-ctDNA)

December 10, 5:00 PM CT | PS2-08-21

Presenter: Amy J. Xu

Circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) Dynamics in Early-stage Breast Cancer Patients (pts) with Brain Metastases

December 10, 5:00 PM CT | PS2-08-12

Presenter: Julia Foldi

Age-associated divergence in breast cancer: clinical, molecular, and genomic insights from a large real-world cohort

December 10, 5:00 PM CT | PS2-09-20

Presenter: Daniel Stover

Circulating Tumor DNA Dynamics and Anatomical Patterns of Relapse Following Curative Therapy in Early-Stage Breast Cancer

December 10, 5:00 PM CT | PS2-07-26

Presenter: Wassim McHayleh

Clinical performance of Signatera Genome assay for predicting recurrence in patients with breast cancer

December 11, 7:00 AM CT | PD6-07 (Poster Spotlight)

Presenter: Mark Jesus Magbanua

ctDNA dynamics is most predictive of response in treatment-sensitive response-predictive subtypes of breast cancer: Results from the I-SPY2 trial

December 11, 7:00 AM CT | PD5-01 (Poster Spotlight)

Presenter: Arielle J. Medford

Personalized circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) testing, intervention, and temporal dynamics in ER+/HER2- early-stage breast cancer (LEADER)

December 11, 7:00 AM CT | PD9-01 (Poster Spotlight)

Presenter: Steffi Oesterreich

Comprehensive Genomic Landscape of Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Reveals Distinct Molecular Subtypes

December 11, 12:30 PM CT | PS3-01-05

Presenter: Banu Arun

Prevalence and Characterization of Germline CDH1 Mutations in a Large Real-World Breast Cancer Cohort

December 11, 5:00 PM CT | PS4-02-25

Presenter: Minhal Zaidi

Single Institution experience of longitudinal post-surgical circulating tumor DNA monitoring in patients with HER2+ breast cancer

