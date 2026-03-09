SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Nasus Pharma to Present Topline Analysis from NS002 Intranasal Epinephrine Powder Phase 2 Single and Repeat Dose Clinical Study

March 9, 2026 | 
3 min read

TEL AVIV, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasus Pharma Ltd. (NYSE: NSRX) ("Nasus Pharma" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative intranasal products, today announced that members of the Company’s management will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, March 16, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET to present and discuss the topline analysis from the Phase 2 repeated dose clinical study of NS002, the Company’s intranasal powder epinephrine product candidate. A question-and-answer session will follow the data presentation.

Conference call & webcast info:

Following the conference call, a recording of the webcast will be available on Nasus Pharma’s investor relations website at https://ir.nasuspharma.com/investors/events/.

About Nasus Pharma
Nasus Pharma is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a number of intranasal powder products addressing acute medical conditions in the community. NS002, Nasus’ intranasal powder Epinephrine product candidate is being developed as a needle-free alternative to Epinephrine autoinjectors for patients with anaphylaxis. Intranasal administration is most suitable for those situations in which rapid drug delivery is required and offers needle-free, easy-to-use alternatives. Nasus’ proprietary powder-based intranasal (“PBI”) technology is designed for rapid and reliable drug delivery, leveraging the nasal cavity’s rich vascular network for quick absorption. The PBI formulation uses uniform spherical powder particles for broad dispersion and potentially faster, higher absorption compared to liquid-based nasal products. For further information about the Company, please visit www.nasuspharma.com or follow on Twitter (X) or LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will”, “would,” or the negative of these words, similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements.  For example, Nasus Pharma is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses: its expected announcement of the topline analysis of the data from its Phase 2 repeated dose clinical study of NS002, and its hosting of a conference call to discuss such results. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on March 2, 2026. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Company Contact
Nasus Pharma Ltd.
info@nasuspharma.com

Investor Contact
Mike Moyer
LifeSci Advisors
+1-617-308-4306
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com


Europe Phase 2 Pipeline Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Recession, reduced revenue or lower profits, gold coins roll down following the falling arrow stock illustration
Weight loss
Roche, Zealand’s Amylin Weight Loss Drug Fails To Clear Lilly’s Bar
March 6, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Insights
ALS Advances Unite Patients and Pharma on Novel Targets, Biomarker Breakthroughs
February 26, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Jennifer Smith-Parker
Alarm clock with pause sign, take a break, menopause concept, hormone replacement therapy
Regulatory
Patient Death Forces Partial Freeze on MacroGenics’ Gynecologic Cancer Study
February 25, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Roche tower in Basel, Switzerland
Manufacturing
Roche Seeks Antibiotic Partner as Rising Manufacturing Costs Drive Supply Rethink
February 24, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor