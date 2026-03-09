SUBSCRIBE
Nasus Pharma to Present and Participate in the Upcoming Life Sciences Investor Forum

March 9, 2026 
TEL AVIV, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasus Pharma Ltd. (NYSE: NSRX) ("Nasus Pharma" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative intranasal products to treat emergency medical conditions, today announced that Company management will participate and present at the upcoming virtual Life Sciences Investor Forum, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com during March 11-12, 2026.

Presentation details

Nasus management will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference. Interested parties should contact their conference representative to arrange a meeting.

About Nasus Pharma
Nasus Pharma is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a number of intranasal powder products addressing acute medical conditions in the community. NS002, Nasus’ intranasal powder Epinephrine product candidate is being developed as a needle-free alternative to Epinephrine autoinjectors for patients with anaphylaxis. Intranasal administration is most suitable for those situations in which rapid drug delivery is required and offers needle-free, easy-to-use alternatives. Nasus’ proprietary powder-based intranasal (“PBI”) technology is designed for rapid and reliable drug delivery, leveraging the nasal cavity’s rich vascular network for quick absorption. The PBI formulation uses uniform spherical powder particles for broad dispersion and potentially faster, higher absorption compared to liquid-based nasal products. For further information about the Company, please visit www.nasuspharma.com or follow on Twitter (X) or LinkedIn.

Company Contact
Nasus Pharma Ltd.
info@nasuspharma.com

Investor Contact
Mike Moyer
LifeSci Advisors
+1-617-308-4306
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com


