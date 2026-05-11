Nanoscope Therapeutics to Present Advanced Clinical and Manufacturing Findings at ASGCT 2026 Annual Meeting

Presentations will highlight the ongoing research behind potential bilateral and color vision benefits of Nanoscope's optogenetic therapy platform

DALLAS, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc., a biotech company committed to restoring vision in blind patients in real-world settings by developing and commercializing novel gene therapies for retinal degenerative diseases, today announced multiple presentations at the 29th annual meeting of the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT 2026), to be held in Boston, May 11-15th, 2026. Nanoscope's presentations will be centered around the company's MCO-010 optogenetic therapy for retinal degenerative diseases. MCO-010 is the most advanced program in the MCO (multi-characteristic opsin) platform and the first and only mutation-agnostic therapy shown to restore vision in patients with advanced retinitis pigmentosa (RP) via a one-time, standard intravitreal injection.

"We are excited to present expanded clinical observations highlighting the potential patient benefit of MCO-treatment, along with key learnings from our AAV manufacturing efforts," said Dr. Samarendra Mohanty, co-founder and President of Nanoscope. "We look forward to sharing the important updates, including the positive therapeutic effects observed in RP and Stargardt disease patients, adding to our enthusiasm at Nanoscope as we near completion of the US BLA submission for MCO-010."

Following are the details for the meeting presentations:

Full Agenda



Podium presentations:

Bilateral functional improvement in patients following unilateral AAV-based retinal cell delivery of a bioengineered, synthetic protein with broad-spectrum light sensitivity Tuesday, May 12, 04:00 PM - 04:15 PM ET; MCEC Room 258ABC (Level 2) – Dr. Vinit Mahajan will present on bilateral observations following MCO-010 administration in nonclinical models and in clinical trials of patients with RP and Stargardt disease.

Mechanism and clinical evidence of MCO-010 optogenetic therapy improving color discrimination in patients with outer retinal degeneration, Friday, May 15, 04:15 PM - 04:30 PM ET MCEC Room 210ABC (Level 2) – Dr. Samarendra Mohanty will present on color vision response in RP and Stargardt patients dosed with MCO-010, and the mechanism behind color sensitivity.

Poster presentations:

Orthogonal Quantitation of Replication-Competent AAV in AAV Manufacturing, Wednesday, May 13, 05:00 PM - 06:30 PM ET; Poster #2207 (MCEC Hall B2-C Exhibit Level) – Dr. Amir Singh presenting

Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) Challenges in Gene Therapy Regulatory Approvals: Insights from Approved Products and FDA Complete Response Letters, Wednesday, May 13, 05:00 PM - 06:30 PM ET; Poster #2235 (MCEC Hall B2-C Exhibit Level) – Dr. Ananta Ayyagari presenting

Nanoscope team members will also be available for meetings during the ASGCT conference.

About the MCO Platform



MCO is a one-time, in-office, intravitreal disease-agnostic therapy platform designed to restore vision in patients with photoreceptor degeneration, including Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), Stargardt disease (SD), and geographic atrophy (GA). By activating highly dense bipolar retinal cells to become light sensitive, MCO utilizes the remaining visual circuitry following photoreceptor death. MCO treatment does not require genetic testing, invasive surgery, or repeat dosing, enabling broad patient applicability within existing retina office workflows.

About Nanoscope Therapeutics



Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing disease-agnostic, vision-restoring optogenetic therapy for millions of patients blinded by retinal degenerative diseases. Following positive results from the RESTORE Phase 2b/3 multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trial for retinitis pigmentosa (RP) (NCT04945772), a rolling BLA submission to the FDA has been initiated. If approved, MCO-010 has the potential to be the standard of care for RP patients, administered as a one-time, in-office injection without the need for genetic testing. The company has also shown promising results in the STARLIGHT Phase 2 clinical trial of MCO-010 in Stargardt disease (SD) (NCT05417126) and plans to initiate a Phase 3 registrational trial in 2026. MCO-010 has received FDA Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations for both RP and SD, along with RMAT designation for SD, as well as PMDA Sakigake and Orphan designations for inherited retinal dystrophies (IRDs) and EMA, SFDA Orphan designations for IRDs. A Phase 2 program for MCO in geographic atrophy (GA) is expected to start in 2026. Other IND-ready programs include Leber congenital amaurosis (LCA).

Contact:



Nanoscope Therapeutics, Inc.



+1 (817) 857-1186



PR@nanostherapeutics.com

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SOURCE Nanoscope Therapeutics