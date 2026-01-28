SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Multiply Labs Announces New Collaboration to Automate Cell Therapy Manufacturing with Robotics

January 28, 2026 | 
2 min read

Collaboration with AstraZeneca will focus on scaling cell therapy manufacturing using GMP-ready end-to-end robotic biomanufacturing technology

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AstraZeneca--Multiply Labs today announced an agreement with AstraZeneca to evaluate the potential for applying GMP-ready robotic systems to commercial-scale cell therapy manufacturing. Multiply Labs is a current leader in autonomous manufacturing technology for advanced therapies.





The collaboration will focus on end-to-end robotic automation of industry-standard instruments used in cell therapy production using Multiply Labs’ robotic biomanufacturing system. The goal is to enable scalable, high-throughput manufacturing while maintaining the rigorous quality and regulatory standards required for clinical and commercial use.

“Cell therapies are among the most promising, yet complex medicines being developed today,” says Fred Parietti, PhD, CEO of Multiply Labs. “Our mission is to make these therapies more widely available by increasing manufacturing efficiency and scale. This agreement with AstraZeneca allows us to evaluate our multi-arm robotic clusters in a setting where we can combine some of the world’s best scientific and clinical expertise with our robotic platform to build the next generation of high-throughput, GMP-ready cell therapy manufacturing.”

Multiply Labs’ newest systems use four robotic arms operating in parallel to run a broad range of cell therapy manufacturing instruments already in use by the industry. This architecture minimizes the need for process modifications while maximizing output in existing facilities, targeting higher productivity.

About Multiply Labs
Multiply Labs is a robotics company that provides autonomous manufacturing technology to the pharmaceutical industry. The company develops advanced, cloud-controlled robotic systems that enable the production of advanced therapies at scale. Its customers include some of the largest global organizations in the advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing space. Multiply Labs’ expertise is at the intersection of robotics and biopharma – its team includes mechanical engineers, electrical engineers, computer scientists, software engineers and pharmaceutical scientists. The founding team got in touch because of their shared love of robots at MIT. The company is based in San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit www.multiplylabs.com and follow us on LinkedIn.


Contacts

Media:
Mette McCall, McCall Media
mette@mccallmedia.net
251 278 9847

Company:
Winston Zha
press@multiplylabs.com

