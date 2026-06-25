MRM Health Strengthens Board with Michel Detheux as Chairman and Hans-Jürgen Wörle as Independent Director as MH002 Advances Through Phase 2b

The appointments position MRM Health for its next key clinical, partnering and financing milestones

GHENT, Belgium--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#biotechnology--MRM Health, a clinical-stage biotech developing microbiome-based therapies for immune-mediated diseases, today announced the appointment of two experienced industry leaders to its Board of Directors as the Company enters a pivotal phase of growth. With its lead program, MH002, in Phase 2b clinical development, recent FDA Fast Track designation and a €55 million Series B financing, MRM Health is strengthening its Board to support the Company through its next clinical, strategic and financing milestones. Michel Detheux, PhD, has been appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors, taking over from Werner Cautreels. Prof. Dr. med. Hans-Jürgen Wörle joins the Board as an Independent Director.

“MRM Health is entering a pivotal phase, with MH002 advancing into Phase 2b clinical development and significant momentum across the business. The appointments of Michel and Hans-Jürgen significantly strengthen our Board with proven leaders in drug development, regulatory strategy, capital markets, strategic transactions and M&A. This Board has been assembled to support MRM Health as we advance MH002 through Phase 2b, prepare for late-stage development and position the Company for its next key milestones. Backed by our CORAL® platform and the positive Phase 2a data generated to date, we are convinced MH002 can become a cornerstone of next-generation microbiome therapeutics,” said Dr. Sam Possemiers, CEO of MRM Health.

Proven leaders with expertise spanning biotech company-building, late-stage development and microbiome therapeutics

As Chairman, Dr. Detheux brings more than three decades of experience in innovation and value creation in life sciences. He is internationally recognized as a biotech entrepreneur and active board member. As founding Chief Executive Officer of iTeos Therapeutics, he led the company from its inception through a successful crossover financing and NASDAQ IPO, raising a total of $335 million in 2020. He subsequently spearheaded iTeos’ landmark $2 billion strategic collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline for its lead clinical program. Dr. Detheux currently serves as Chairman of the Board at Egle Therapeutics and as a board member at Vor Bio. He holds a degree in bioengineering, a PhD in Biochemistry from Université Catholique de Louvain and a business certificate from Solvay Business School.

"MRM Health has established a unique position at the intersection of microbiome science, clinical excellence and industrial scalability. MH002 is a promising candidate with the potential to fundamentally transform the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in the gut. I look forward to working closely with the management team and the Board of Directors to help shape the next stage of the Company's development," said Michel Detheux, PhD.

New Independent Director Prof. Dr. med. Hans-Jürgen Wörle is a highly accomplished, board-certified internist with longstanding experience in gastrointestinal diseases, as well as an endocrinologist and diabetologist, with senior R&D executive expertise across the entire drug development continuum. Prof. Wörle previously served as Global Vice President Medicine at Boehringer Ingelheim, where he drove the development and global success of major diabetes therapies, including Jardiance® and Trajenta®, and secured the first-ever FDA cardiovascular-mortality claim for a diabetes medicine. More recently, he was Chief Scientific and Medical Officer at Nestlé Health Science, where he was instrumental in transforming the organization into a science-driven healthcare business, played a critical role in the development and successful commercial transaction of Vowst®, the first FDA-approved oral microbiome therapy, and contributed to several landmark deals and product launches. He brings substantial M&A and investor-side experience across multiple acquisitions, in-licensing transactions and R&D collaborations. He advises biotech boards, CEOs and investors at critical inflection points. He holds an MD from the University of Munich.

“The microbiome field has moved from promise to proof, and the question now is which programs can be developed with the rigor and discipline that regulators and patients require. Having helped bring the first approved oral microbiome therapy through development, I see in MRM Health’s differentiated CORAL® platform and promising MH002 clinical data in inflammatory bowel diseases the combination of science and execution that defines the next generation. I believe MH002 has great potential to address a major unmet medical need and am joining the team to help translate this into clinical reality for patients,” said Prof. Dr. med. Hans-Jürgen Wörle.

MRM Health would like to thank Werner Cautreels, who has chaired MRM Health since the Company’s founding in 2020, for his invaluable contributions to the Company’s development. Werner played an important role during a period of significant growth, including successful financing rounds and the continued advancement of MH002 toward late-stage clinical development.

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About MRM Health

MRM Health is a clinical-stage biotech developing innovative Live Biotherapeutic Products (LBPs) for immune-mediated diseases with high unmet needs. Its CORAL® platform enables the design and manufacture of disease-focused microbial consortia with enhanced efficacy and scalability. The Company’s lead program, MH002, for inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) has shown positive Phase 2a clinical data in ulcerative colitis and pouchitis and is now advancing into late-stage clinical development. MRM Health is expanding its pipeline across other inflammatory diseases and immune-oncology, leveraging AI-guided discovery and deep expertise in microbiome ecosystem biology. In September 2025, MRM Health successfully closed a €55 million Series B round led by Biocodex, with strong support from ATHOS, BNP Paribas Fortis Private Equity and existing investors SFPIM, AvH, OMX Europe VF, QBIC II and VIB.

For more information, please follow us on LinkedIn or visit the website at www.mrmhealth.com.

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MRM Health NV

Dr. Sam Possemiers – CEO

info@mrmhealth.com

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