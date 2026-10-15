Modular Medical Launches Digital Learning Tools to Support Adoption of Pivot Insulin Delivery System

Game-Based Education Tools Designed to Help Improve Patient Familiarity with Pump Therapy and Support Healthcare Providers in Identifying Candidates for Pump Adoption

Modular Medical, Inc. ("Modular Medical" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:MODD), a commercial-stage medical device company preparing for the full commercial launch of its next-generation Pivot™ tubeless patch pump, today announced the launch of two innovative digital education resources designed to assist people living with diabetes build familiarity and confidence with insulin therapy ahead of formal training on the Pivot insulin delivery system.

Developed in partnership with Relevate Health Games, the new tools use game-based technology to walk patients through the skills needed for insulin pump therapy. The resources are designed to help reduce barriers to adoption by allowing prospective users to become familiar with pump therapy before beginning formal onboarding. The first educational module gives users a virtual, hands-on walkthrough of the Pivot insulin delivery system. In approximately 15 minutes, users can visualize how to unpack the system, prepare and apply the pump, and understand the basic operational functions. The Pivot module was first previewed at the ADCES 2025 Annual Conference in August 2025.

"We believe one of the greatest barriers to insulin pump adoption is patient uncertainty," said Jeb Besser, Chief Executive Officer of Modular Medical. "Our Pivot pump was designed to simplify insulin delivery, and these new educational tools extend that approach by allowing prospective users to practice key steps in a low-pressure environment before attending formal training. By making the onboarding process more approachable, we believe these resources can help support patient confidence, adoption and retention." The tool is meant to complement, not replace, formal training provided by healthcare professionals or Modular Medical. This educational experience is not part of the FDA-required training program for the Pivot insulin delivery system. It is an optional educational resource designed to familiarize prospective users with the device and help gauge interest and readiness ahead of formal onboarding.

Healthcare providers may also use the platform to gauge a patient's interest in pump therapy and ability to navigate basic operational tasks associated with insulin delivery devices. The experience offers clinicians valuable insight into patient engagement, learning readiness, and willingness to transition from multiple daily injections to a more advanced insulin delivery approach.

"Many patients who could benefit from pump therapy never take the first step because they perceive pumps as complicated," added Mr. Besser. "This interactive experience allows patients and providers to explore pump therapy in a risk-free environment, while helping identify individuals who may be ready to consider a pump."

Expanding Diabetes Education Through Gaming

Modular Medical and Relevate Health Games are also launching a Pivot module inside Level One: A Diabetes Game, the free Type 1 diabetes education game developed and published by Relevate Health Games (formerly Level Ex) and available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. Since its launch in April 2025, Level One has been downloaded more than 53,000 times and is supported by leading Type 1 diabetes organizations, including Breakthrough T1D and Beyond Type 1.

Level One's core gameplay centers on one of the most challenging aspects of diabetes management: mealtime insulin dosing. Across dozens of bite-sized levels, players learn and test their understanding of bolus insulin delivery in relation to food intake, reinforcing concepts around carbohydrate counting, meal planning, and mealtime dosing decisions.

The new Pivot module builds directly on that foundation. Once players have mastered the fundamentals of mealtime dosing, they take on the same challenges with the Pivot pump, experiencing firsthand how the device fits into the dosing decisions they have already learned to make and how pump therapy can become a natural, helpful part of everyday diabetes care. The module is designed to educate users on concepts related to mealtime insulin therapy and does not provide individualized dosing recommendations or replace guidance from a healthcare professional.

"Partnering with Modular Medical on the Pivot onboarding experience has been a pleasure, and the work matters. When pump therapy feels approachable, more patients and caregivers can access the care they need," said Amir Lotan, Group Vice President, Relevate Health Games. "We're proud of the impact Level One has already had on families in gaining confidence managing and living with Type 1 diabetes, and this collaboration extends the same philosophy to the device. Relevate Health Games' mission is to create positive change for patients and the healthcare providers who support them, and play is one of the most powerful tools we have to achieve it."

"Our vision extends beyond device innovation," added Mr. Besser. "We are committed to building practical educational tools that make advanced insulin therapy more approachable. By combining technology, education, and engagement, we believe we can help more people successfully transition to therapies that improve outcomes and quality of life."

To access and play the Pivot Insulin Delivery Game click here. To experience the Level One form of Pivot go to App Store - Level One: A Diabetes Game or Google Play Store - Level One: A Diabetes Game. For more information about the Pivot insulin delivery system and Modular Medical's patient education resources, visit www.pivotpump.com.

About Modular Medical

Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD) is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on the development of innovative insulin delivery technologies designed to simplify diabetes management and increase access to insulin pump therapy. The Company's Pivot™ tubeless patch pump has been developed to provide a user-friendly, flexible, and accessible approach to insulin delivery for people requiring intensive insulin therapy.

About Pivot

The Pivot™ tubeless patch pump is designed to offer a simplified approach to insulin delivery for individuals requiring intensive insulin therapy. Pivot was developed to address barriers that have limited broader adoption of insulin pump therapy among patients currently managing diabetes with multiple daily injections.

For more information, visit www.pivotpump.com.

About Relevate Health Games

Relevate Health Games, formerly Level Ex, is the medical video game studio of Relevate Health. Drawing on more than a decade of experience building games for healthcare professionals, the studio applies the neuroscience of play to help patients and clinicians build understanding, confidence, and adoption of new therapies and technologies. Its free Type 1 diabetes education game, Level One: A Diabetes Game, is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. For more information, visit www.relevatehealth.com and www.playlevelone.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, trends, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including but not limited to, the anticipated benefits of the Company's new digital education resources, including their effect on patient readiness and adoption of the Pivot insulin delivery system, the successful development of Modular Medical's proprietary technologies, whether the market will accept Modular Medical's products and services, anticipated consumer demand for the Company's products, whether Modular Medical can successfully manufacture its products at high volumes, and general economic, and industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally, as well as other risk factors and business considerations described in Modular Medical's SEC filings, including its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated in light of these important risk factors. In addition, any forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Modular Medical's views only as of the date of its publication and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Modular Medical assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Pivot is a trademark of Modular Medical. Level One is a trademark of Relevate Health Group, LLC. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Company Contact

Jeb Besser, Chief Executive Officer

Modular Medical, Inc.

IR@modular-medical.com

Investor Contact

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

ModularMedical@KCSA.com

SOURCE: Modular Medical, Inc.

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