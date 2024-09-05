SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Modular Medical Announces Conference Call to Discuss FDA Clearance of the MODD1 Insulin Pump

September 5, 2024 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2024 / Modular Medical, Inc. (the “Company” or “Modular Medical”) (NASDAQ:MODD), an insulin delivery system technology company preparing to launch a market expansion product with a more accessible, easier to prescribe, and easier to pay for and live with technology, today announced it will hold a conference call and webcast tomorrow, Thursday, September 5, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the U. S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) clearance of its MODD1 pump, as well as next steps and milestones.

Conference Call and Webcast Information
Date: September 5, 2024
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (5:30 a.m. Pacific Time)
Conference Call Number: 1-888-506-0062
International Call Number: +1-973-528-0011
Passcode: 914895
Webcast: Click Here

For those unable to listen to the live Web broadcast, an archived webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations page at www.modular-medical.com. A replay of the conference call will also be available through September 19, 2024, and can be accessed by calling 1-877-481-4010 and using passcode 51238. International callers should dial 1-919-882-2331 and enter the same passcode at the prompt.

About Modular Medical

Modular Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq:MODD) is a medical device company that will launch the next generation of insulin delivery technology. Using its patented technologies, the Company seeks to eliminate the tradeoff between complexity and clinical efficacy, thereby making top quality insulin delivery both affordable and simple to learn. The Company’s mission is to improve access to the highest standard of glycemic control for people with diabetes, taking it beyond “superusers” and providing diabetes care for the rest of us.

Modular Medical was founded by Paul DiPerna, a seasoned medical device professional and microfluidics engineer. Prior to founding MODD, Mr. DiPerna was the founder (in 2005) of Tandem Diabetes and invented and designed its t:slim insulin pump. More information is available at https://modular-medical.com.

All trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

CONTACT:

Jeb Besser
Chief Executive Officer
Modular Medical, Inc.
+1 (617) 399-1741
IR@modular-medical.com

SOURCE: Modular Medical, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com

Southern California FDA Events
