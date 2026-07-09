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Press Releases

Moderna to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on Friday, July 31, 2026

July 9, 2026 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2026 / Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), today announced that it will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Friday, July 31, 2026 to report its second quarter 2026 financial results, and provide a corporate update.

A live webcast of the call will be available under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors section of the Moderna website.

The archived webcast will be available on Moderna's website approximately two hours after the conference call and will be available for one year following the call.

About Moderna

Moderna is a pioneer and leader in the field of mRNA medicine. Through the advancement of its technology platform, Moderna is reimagining how medicines are made to transform how we treat and prevent diseases. Since its founding, Moderna's mRNA platform has enabled the development of vaccines and therapeutics across infectious diseases, cancer, rare diseases and more.

With a global team and a unique culture, driven by the company's values and mindsets, Moderna's mission is to deliver the greatest possible impact to people through mRNA medicines. For more information about Moderna, please visit modernatx.com and connect with us on X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Investors:
Lavina Talukdar
Senior Vice President & Head of Investor Relations
617-209-5834
Lavina.Talukdar@modernatx.com

SOURCE: Moderna, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

Massachusetts Earnings mRNA
Moderna, Inc. ACCESS Newswire
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