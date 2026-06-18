Ones to watch: 4 biotechs with recent Series B raises (that are also hiring)

When looking for their next opportunities, biopharma job seekers may want to consider companies that have recently received Series B financing. This second round of funding is awarded to businesses that have moved past the initial startup stage, achieved key milestones and want to accelerate growth.

Here are four biotechs that snagged Series B raises that are hiring.

BreezeBio: $60 million

Formerly known as GenEdit, BreezeBio has evolved from a delivery platform to a therapeutics company developing genetic medicines for multiple indications, including type 1 diabetes, autoimmune diseases and cancer. In addition to advancing its own programs, the biotech also has a multiyear collaboration and licensing agreement with Genentech, a Roche subsidiary, to develop novel nanoparticles for autoimmune disease.

Based in Brisbane, California, with a research and development affiliate in South Korea, BreezeBio in February announced it had raised $60 million in Series B financing. The company will use it in part to advance its first internal therapeutic programs toward the clinic. Lead candidate BRZ-101, a novel immune modulation therapy designed to restore tolerance in type 1 diabetes, is heading toward investigational new drug (IND)–enabling studies.

BreezeBio is also using the Series B funding to continue expanding the reach of its NanoGalaxy platform, which it uses for targeted delivery to immune, cardiac, pulmonary and central nervous systems.

The biotech is hiring for several positions, including associate director/director, analytical development; principal scientist/senior scientist, analytical chemistry (biopolymers); and senior consultant, CMC development and manufacturing.

City Therapeutics: $99.5 million

Named to the BioSpace 2026 NextGen list as one of the industry’s most exciting and promising early-stage players, City Therapeutics develops RNA interference (RNAi) medicines to treat patients across multiple therapeutic areas. Co-Founder and Executive Chair John Maraganore was once founding CEO and director of RNAi therapeutics company Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and is well known in the RNA field.

City’s lead asset, CITY-FXI, was designed to keep dangerous blood clots from forming while avoiding increasing the risk of bleeds. The drug is in Phase 1 development for thromboembolic diseases, conditions caused by clots forming in one blood vessel, then moving to and blocking another. The pipeline also includes RBP4, a therapy for Stargardt disease, a rare genetic eye disease that hampers vision in children and young adults. and geographic atrophy, a late stage of dry age-related macular degeneration.

Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, City announced this month that it raised $99.5 million in Series B financing. The biotech is using the funds to advance its pipeline, accelerate its next-generation RNAi engineering platform and support development activities.

City has several openings. Jobs include principal associate scientist, biology; senior clinical trial manager; and senior scientist, CMC quality control.

Neomorph: $100 million

Headquartered in San Diego, Neomorph is developing molecular glue degraders to target and destroy disease-causing proteins. The biotech’s pipeline is aimed at multiple indications, including clear cell renal carcinomas (ccRCC), a type of kidney cancer, as well as solid tumors and neurology.

Three Big Pharma companies have teamed up with Neomorph in recent years. In 2024, the biotech signed a molecular glue deal with Biogen worth up to $1.45 billion and a licensing deal with Novo Nordisk that could come in around $1.46 billion. Last year, the biotech announced a licensing deal with AbbVie that could reach up to $1.64 billion.

Neomorph in April announced it had raised $100 million in Series B financing. The company is using the funds to support the ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of lead asset NEO-811 for the treatment of locally advanced or metastatic nonresectable ccRCC and to continue advancing its broader pipeline.

The biotech is hiring for several roles, including senior scientist, medicinal chemistry; director, analytical development, CMC; and director of translational research.

Ray Therapeutics: $125 million

Based in Berkeley, California, Ray Therapeutics is developing optogenetic therapies to restore vision in patients with retinal degenerative diseases. The biotech has programs in the preclinical and clinical stages of development.

Ray announced in April that it had raised $125 million in Series B financing. The company is using the funds in part to support late-stage clinical development and commercial readiness for lead candidate RTx-015 in retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare eye diseases. Ray is also using the financing for clinical studies of RTx-021, designed for treatment of those with macula diseases, such as Stargardt.

The biotech revealed its upsized and oversubscribed Series B financing just weeks after announcing the FDA had granted regenerative medicine advanced therapy (RMAT) designation to RTx-015 for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa. The designation gives Ray access to FDA guidance on efficient drug development and, potentially, priority review.

Ray is hiring for multiple positions, including director, regulatory affairs; associate director, clinical data management; and manager/senior manager CMC product management-upstream.