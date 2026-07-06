Hair loss biotech Veradermics, up 656% since its IPO, credits the obesity boom

It’s been six months of record-breaking IPOs and a recalibration to the new market normal, but one company has still managed to stand out: hair loss biotech Veradermics.

Since debuting in February on the New York Stock Exchange with an upsized offering of $256.3 million and the wildly appropriate ticker “MANE,” Veradermics’ stock has risen an electrifying 656%. This included an opening-day surge from an expected $17 per share to $37.75, and as of July 1 the biotech’s shares were trading at $128.48.

Fueling Veradermics is a late-stage, extended-release oral version of minoxidil (sometimes sold as Rogaine) that Veradermics hopes will secure the first oral approval in male pattern hair loss in 30 years, plus the first-ever oral nod for female pattern hair loss.

The company’s stunning rise stands in stark contrast to a sector where newly public biotechs often struggle to maintain their value. All too often, biotech share prices erode in the quarters following an IPO as incremental setbacks and underwhelming data steadily erode investor confidence. Indeed, the biotech-specific index XBI has risen just 24% over the last six months—a far cry from Veradermics’ meteoric climb.

So, what’s the secret behind the success? The obesity boom, Veradermics’ CEO Reid Waldman told BioSpace.

“Weight loss showed the playbook and viability of a cash-pay, consumer-directed market and gave investors and gave us conviction that hair loss could be the next weight loss,” Waldman said.

The GLP-1 boom—driven by industry giants Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk—continues to reach new highs, with money steadily flowing into next-gen obesity assets. Lilly even expressed interest in buying up to 4.9% of Veradermics’ shares at the IPO price, according to SEC documents, underscoring the company’s appeal to large-cap pharma and the possible duality of the indications.

“There is a next level of nuance there, though, which is that hair loss and weight loss are actually synergistic, and it creates opportunities,” Waldman said. “I think the future of pharma that we are seeing is the development of direct channels and a different way in which consumer pharmaceuticals engage the patient and put the patient at the center of healthcare access.”

His company, the CEO continued, is working in a space that is perfectly positioned to expand that patient relationship beyond obesity.

“Hair loss is a logical next conversation given that half of the population is losing their hair,” he explained. “The playbook and viability has been shown, and we are the next act.”

The story behind the anomaly

Despite the widespread volatility that can often unsettle most biotechs’ stock, Waldman isn’t surprised by Veradermics’ success.

“We were very confident that the IPO would go well based on the high prevalence of the condition and unmet need, the likelihood of trial success and the late-stage nature in an area where thematically it appears to be the future of the pharmaceutical industry,” he said.

The Connecticut-based company is high off the success of a Phase 2/3 trial evaluating its hair loss pill VDPHL01. The investigational drug was studied in more than 500 men with pattern hair loss and demonstrated statistically significant superior hair growth compared to placebo, with an average hair count increase of 30.3 hairs/cm² and 33 hairs/cm² in once daily and twice daily treatment arms, respectively. That’s compared to a 7.3 hairs/cm² increase from baseline at six months for placebo.

Going public has always been the plan, said Waldman, who formed the company in 2019. Unlike most biotechs, which often explore several options at once, Veradermics only had eyes for the public market.

Veradermics’ $150 million series C in October 2025 allowed the biotech to expand its shareholder base “into a large group of high-quality biotech specialist investors that participate on the public markets,” the CEO explained. That investor base gave the team conviction in the company’s ability to go public.

And while many biotechs have experienced investors pull back amid regulatory volatility in the high-risk space, Veradermics has remained fairly insulated from these headwinds.

Regulatory uncertainty is not something Veradermics has had to think about “given we’ve had consistent leadership in the derm and dental division at FDA,” according to Waldman. That department, known as DDD, operates within the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER), currently helmed by Acting Director Michael Davis after ex-interim leader Tracy Beth Høeg was fired in May.

Veradermics’ studies are fueled by the series C cash, money that Waldman said is set to carry the company to potential new drug application (NDA) submissions. The upsized IPO—plus a $472 million follow-on priced nearly six times higher than the IPO—is set aside for manufacturing and commercialization activities.

Waldman anticipates that the second act of 2026 will be “equally exciting” for Veradermics. The biotech plans on sharing topline data from a Phase 3 confirmatory study for male hair loss later this year and is also recruiting for a female pattern hair loss Phase 2/3 trial. The company believes it can build a strong enough case for VDPHL01 to become the first FDA-approved oral pill for pattern hair loss in nearly 30 years, according to Waldman. The biotech has not revealed a potential timeline for any future NDA submissions.

The pattern hair loss market is one of the largest aesthetics markets globally and is projected to reach around $30 billion by 2028, according to Veradermics. The space includes competitor Pelage Pharmaceuticals, which is developing a new drug for androgenetic alopecia called PP405. Pelage’s drug is entirely experimental, as compared to Veradermics’ extended-release pill version of a drug that consumers are already familiar with.

And Veradermics has big plans, having already experienced immense success recruiting most of its Phase 3 patients through digital advertising.

“More than 100,000 people have gone to our trial website, submitted and passed an online screener to try and participate in one of our trials,” Waldman said. “I’ve never seen anything like this in clinical research.”

He attributes the extreme influx of interest to the fact that hair loss patients are an active information-seeking population. “[That’s] the beauty of hair loss: no one needs to be told they have hair loss,” he said.

“We’re trying to bring a medicine that we believe is meaningful to a very large number of Americans and people worldwide,” Waldman said. “When you think about hair loss, it is a condition that transcends being aesthetic. It’s deeply personal, it’s deeply psychological, and again, it’s essentially universal.”