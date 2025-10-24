Moderna Named a Top Employer by Science for Eleventh Consecutive Year

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) today announced it was ranked as a top employer in the global biopharmaceutical industry in Science and Science Careers' 2025 Top Employers Survey for the eleventh consecutive year. Moderna was recognized for its commitment to continuous innovation and a culture that reflects the values of its employees.

"We are honored to be recognized by Science as a top employer, with this year marking the eleventh consecutive year we have been named to this important list," said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. "Our team continues to execute our strategy, advancing our pipeline of mRNA medicines and staying focused on our commitment to patients. I am proud that Moderna remains a company where our team members can build purposeful careers."

In 2025, Moderna received approval for its third product, mNEXSPIKE®, a new vaccine against COVID-19 for use in all adults 65 and older and individuals aged 12-64 years with at least one or more underlying risk factors. As its product portfolio grows, Moderna has continued to invest in its global network of advanced manufacturing hubs in Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom, which strengthen pandemic readiness by maximizing geographic coverage and minimizing response times. As part of Moderna's ongoing commitment to social responsibility, the Company also marked the third anniversary of the Moderna Charitable Foundation and issued its fourth annual Impacting Human Health Report.

"At Moderna, we are bringing together people and technology to change what's possible in medicine," said Tracey Franklin, Chief People and Digital Technology Officer of Moderna. "Our teams are constantly adapting, learning and applying new tools, like AI and robotics, in ways to drive innovation and create meaningful impact for years to come."

For more than 20 years, Science has surveyed its readership to identify and celebrate the top 20 pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies with the best reputation as employers. The 2025 survey's findings are based on approximately 5,500 completed surveys from readers of Science, and other survey invitees. A vast majority of the survey participants came from North America (66%), Europe (20%) and Asia/Pacific Rim (9%). Most (97%) of the respondents worked in biotechnology, biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies.

For the complete feature along with individual company rankings, please visit: https://www.science.org/content/article/2025-s-top-employers-innovation-ai-and-policy-biotech-pharma

