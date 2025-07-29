Moderna Announces Data to be Presented at ESMO Congress 2025

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) today announced that three abstracts on its investigational mRNA therapeutics have been accepted for presentation at the 2025 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress, which will be held October 17-21, 2025 in Berlin, Germany. This includes a mini oral presentation on mRNA-4359, Moderna's investigational mRNA-based therapy designed to elicit T-cell immune responses against tumor and immunosuppressive cells, as well as two poster presentations on intismeran autogene (V940/mRNA-4157). Intismeran autogene is jointly developed by Moderna and Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada.

The details of the presentations are as follows:

Presentation #1515MO: Clinical Outcomes and PD-L1 Expression Analyses from a Trial of mRNA-4359 Plus Pembrolizumab in Checkpoint Inhibitor-Resistant/Refractory (CPI-R/R) Melanoma Mini Oral Presentation: October 17, 2025, 2:00 - 3:30 PM CET Location: Nuremberg Auditorium - Hall 5.2 Presenter: David J. Pinato

Presentation #3135eTiP: INTerpath-011: Phase 2 study of intismeran autogene (V940/mRNA-4157) plus bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) versus BCG alone for high-risk (HR) non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC)​ Presenter: Petros Grivas

Presentation #1684TiP: Intismeran autogene (V940/mRNA-4157) + pembrolizumab versus pembrolizumab alone as first-line therapy for advanced melanoma: the phase 2 INTerpath-012 study Presenter: Paolo A. Ascierto

