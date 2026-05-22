Mirum Pharmaceuticals to Present Data Showcasing Leadership in Rare Liver Diseases at the EASL International Liver Congress 2026

- Late-breaking VISTAS results demonstrate rapid, sustained, and clinically meaningful reductions in pruritus with volixibat in primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC)

- Late-breaking Phase 2b AZURE-1 results demonstrate efficacy and safety of brelovitug for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta virus (HDV)

- Additional presentations highlight long-term outcomes and real-world experience with LIVMARLI® (maralixibat) in progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC)

FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM), a leading rare disease company, today announced that it will present new data at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) International Liver Congress 2026, taking place May 27-30, 2026, in Barcelona, Spain.

Presentations span Mirum’s rare liver disease programs, including late-breaking data from the company’s Phase 2b VISTAS study of volixibat in PSC and Phase 2b AZURE-1 study of brelovitug in HDV, alongside data featuring its established therapy, LIVMARLI® (maralixibat) in PFIC. Together, these data highlight the breadth of Mirum’s rare liver disease portfolio.

“We’ve built our rare liver disease business by staying close to patients and focusing on the needs and outcomes that most affect their daily lives,” said Chris Peetz, Chief Executive Officer at Mirum. “At the EASL Congress 2026, we’re sharing data that expand on our experience in rare cholestatic liver diseases while also extending into new areas like HDV, where there remains a significant unmet need.”

Congress Presentations

Mirum’s presentations at the EASL Congress 2026 reflect continued advancement across approved and investigational programs. All presentations were titled by their respective authors.

Volixibat

Presentations include results from the Phase 2b VISTAS study of volixibat in PSC, alongside data characterizing the PSC disease burden and patient experience.

ID Type Title Presenter Date/Time Location LBO-006 Oral (Late Breaker; Best of EASL) Efficacy and safety of volixibat, an IBAT inhibitor, in patients with primary sclerosing cholangitis and moderate-to-severe pruritus: Results of the VISTAS trial Cynthia Levy, MD, FAASLD, AGAF (University of Miami, USA) Saturday, May 30, 2026, 2:15–2:30 pm CEST Summerfield – Hall 8.0 SAT-301 Poster Investigating the burden of illness in primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC): A multinational study Deepak Joshi, MBBS, PhD, FRCP (King’s College Hospital, UK) Saturday, May 30, 2026, 11:30 am–12:30 pm CEST Poster Area – Hall 7 SAT-365 Poster Real-world survey assessing pruritus in PSC in France, Germany, Italy and the United States: Results from a matched patient and their treating physician cohort Marlyn Mayo, MD (UT Southwestern Medical Center, USA) Saturday, May 30, 2026, 11:30 am–12:30 pm CEST Poster Area – Hall 7 SAT-403 Poster Analysis of structured and unstructured data from a large electronic health record system identifies frequent pruritus and fatigue in patients with PSC Sarah Sidhu, MD (Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., USA) Saturday, May 30, 2026, 11:30 am–12:30 pm CEST Poster Area – Hall 7

Brelovitug

Featured late-breaking presentation of the Phase 2b AZURE-1 study evaluating brelovitug in patients with HDV.

ID Type Title Presenter Date/Time Location LBP-021 Poster (Late Breaker) 24-week safety and efficacy of brelovitug monotherapy for the treatment of chronic hepatitis D: Data from phase 2b of AZURE-1 Tatyana Kushner, MD, MSCE (Weill Cornell Medicine, USA) Friday, May 29, 2026, 12:30–1:30 pm CEST Poster Area – Hall 7

Maralixibat

Presentations will highlight clinical and real-world outcomes with maralixibat in PFIC, along with emerging data in intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy (ICP).

ID Type Title Presenter Date/Time Location OS-086 Oral; Best of EASL Event-free survival of maralixibat-treated patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis compared with aligned real-world data of untreated patients from NAPPED Bettina E. Hansen, Professor, PhD (Toronto General Hospital Research Institute, Canada) Saturday, May 30, 2026, 10:15–10:30 am CEST Rizzetto – Hall 8.0 SAT-366 Poster Use of maralixibat for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in late-onset PFIC Marlyn Mayo, MD (UT Southwestern Medical Center, USA) Saturday, May 30, 2026, 11:30 am–12:30 pm CEST Poster Area – Hall 7 SAT-434 Poster (Exploratory Case Series) Utilization of maralixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter inhibitor, for the treatment of intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy: A case series Catherine Williamson, Professor, MD (Imperial College, UK) Saturday, May 30, 2026, 11:30 am–12:30 pm CEST Poster Area – Hall 7

Mirum’s presence at the EASL Congress 2026 underscores the company’s commitment to advancing therapies across rare liver diseases. Full abstracts are available on the EASL Congress website. Following the congress, detailed analyses will be posted on the Publications & Presentations section of Mirum’s website.

About LIVMARLI® (maralixibat) oral solution and tablets

LIVMARLI® (maralixibat) is an orally administered, ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for two pediatric cholestatic liver diseases. It is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome (ALGS) in the U.S. three months of age and older and in Europe for patients two months of age and older. It is also approved in the U.S. for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC) 12 months of age and older and in Europe for the treatment of PFIC in patients three months of age and older. For more information for U.S. residents, please visit LIVMARLI.com.

LIVMARLI has received orphan designation for ALGS and PFIC. LIVMARLI is currently being evaluated in the Phase 3 EXPAND study in additional settings of cholestatic pruritus. To learn more about ongoing clinical trials with LIVMARLI, please visit Mirum’s clinical trials section on the company’s website.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Limitation of Use: LIVMARLI is not for use in PFIC type 2 patients who have a severe defect in the bile salt export pump (BSEP) protein.

LIVMARLI can cause side effects, including Liver injury. Changes in certain liver tests are common in patients with ALGS and PFIC but can worsen during treatment. These changes may be a sign of liver injury. In PFIC, this can be serious or may lead to liver transplant or death. Your healthcare provider should do blood tests and physical exams before starting and during treatment to check your liver function. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you get any signs or symptoms of liver problems, including nausea or vomiting, skin or the white part of the eye turns yellow, dark or brown urine, pain on the right side of the stomach (abdomen), bloating in your stomach area, loss of appetite or bleeding or bruising more easily than normal.

Stomach and intestinal (gastrointestinal) problems. LIVMARLI can cause stomach and intestinal problems, including diarrhea and stomach pain. Your healthcare provider may advise you to monitor for new or worsening stomach problems including stomach pain, diarrhea, blood in your stool or vomiting. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you have any of these symptoms more often or more severely than normal for you.

A condition called Fat Soluble Vitamin (FSV) Deficiency caused by low levels of certain vitamins (vitamin A, D, E, and K) stored in body fat is common in patients with Alagille syndrome and PFIC but may worsen during treatment. Your healthcare provider should do blood tests before starting and during treatment and may monitor for bone fractures and bleeding which have been reported as common side effects.

US Prescribing Information

EU SmPC

Canadian Product Monograph

About Volixibat

Volixibat is an investigational oral, minimally absorbed agent designed to selectively inhibit the ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT). Volixibat may offer a novel approach in the treatment of adult cholestatic diseases by blocking the recycling of bile acids through inhibition of IBAT, thereby reducing bile acids systemically and in the liver. Volixibat is currently being evaluated in Phase 2b studies for primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) (VISTAS study), and primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) (VANTAGE study).

In 2026, Mirum shared that the Phase 2b VISTAS study of volixibat in PSC met its primary endpoint, with statistically significant and clinically meaningful reductions in pruritus observed in patients treated with volixibat. Volixibat’s safety profile in the study was generally consistent with the known effects of IBAT inhibition.

In 2024, Mirum announced positive interim results from the Phase 2b VANTAGE study of volixibat in PBC. No new safety signals were observed in the study. Volixibat has been granted FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for the treatment of PBC.

About Brelovitug

Brelovitug is an investigational, highly potent, pan-genotypic, fully human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody (mAb) that targets the surface antigen (anti-HBsAg) on both the hepatitis delta virus (HDV) and the hepatitis B virus (HBV). Brelovitug is designed to neutralize and remove hepatitis B and hepatitis D virions and deplete HBsAg-containing subviral particles. Brelovitug has FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for the treatment of chronic HDV infection and PRIME and Orphan designations from the European Medicines Agency.

In 2026, Mirum announced that in the Phase 2b portion of the AZURE-1 study in HDV, treatment with brelovitug demonstrated strong antiviral activity in HDV and achieved the primary composite endpoint of virologic response and alanine aminotransferase (ALT) normalization at Week 24 in both brelovitug dose arms as compared to the delayed treatment arm. Favorable safety and tolerability profiles were observed. Brelovitug is currently being evaluated in the global Phase 3 AZURE clinical program. Mirum owns worldwide rights to brelovitug.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MIRM) is a leading rare disease company with a global footprint of approved products and a broad pipeline of investigational medicines. Purpose-built to bring forward breakthrough medicines for people with overlooked conditions, Mirum focuses on rare liver and rare genetic diseases, where it has built deep expertise and strong connections to patient communities. The company’s commercial portfolio includes LIVMARLI® (maralixibat) for Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC), CHOLBAM® (cholic acid) for bile-acid synthesis disorders, and CTEXLI® (chenodiol) for cerebrotendinous xanthomatosis (CTX).

Mirum’s clinical-stage pipeline includes volixibat, an IBAT inhibitor in late-stage development for primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), brelovitug, a fully human monoclonal antibody in late-stage development for chronic hepatitis delta virus (HDV), zilurgisertib, an ALK2 inhibitor under regulatory review with the FDA for fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP), and MRM-3379, a PDE4D inhibitor being evaluated for Fragile X syndrome (FXS).

Mirum’s success is driven by a team dedicated to advancing high impact medicines through strategic development, disciplined execution and purposeful collaboration across the rare disease ecosystem. Learn more at www.mirumpharma.com and follow Mirum on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the Company’s planned participation at a scientific congress, Mirum’s continued or advancing leadership in rare liver disease and the potential benefit of Mirum products and candidates in real world settings versus scientific presentations of data at the EASL Congress 2026. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as “expected,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “guidance,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Mirum’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with Mirum’s business in general, the impact of geopolitical and macroeconomic events, and the other risks described in Mirum’s Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 26, 2025, and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. Mirum undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Mirum and the Mirum logo are trademarks of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Investor Contact:

Andrew McKibben

ir@mirumpharma.com

Media Contact:

Meredith Kiernan

media@mirumpharma.com