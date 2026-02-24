Mirum Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming March 2026 Investor Conferences

FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM), a leading rare disease company, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

TD Cowen’s 46th Annual Health Care Conference : Monday, March 2, 2026 Company fireside chat starting at 1:10 p.m. ET

The Citizens Life Sciences Conference : Tuesday, March 10, 2026 Company fireside chat starting at 10:10 a.m. ET

Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

2026 Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference : Wednesday, March 11, 2026 Company fireside chat starting at 10:00 a.m. ET

The fireside chats will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of Mirum’s corporate website. The archived webcasts will be available for replay.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MIRM) is a leading rare disease company with a global footprint of approved products and a broad pipeline of investigational medicines. Purpose-built to bring forward breakthrough medicines for people with overlooked conditions, Mirum combines deep rare disease expertise with strong connections to patient communities. The company’s commercial portfolio includes LIVMARLI® (maralixibat) for Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC), CHOLBAM® (cholic acid) for bile-acid synthesis disorders, and CTEXLI® (chenodiol) for cerebrotendinous xanthomatosis (CTX).

Mirum’s clinical-stage pipeline includes volixibat, an IBAT inhibitor in late-stage development for primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), brelovitug, a fully human monoclonal antibody in late-stage development for chronic hepatitis delta virus (HDV), and MRM-3379, a PDE4D inhibitor being evaluated for Fragile X syndrome (FXS).

Mirum’s success is driven by a team dedicated to advancing high impact medicines through strategic development, disciplined execution and purposeful collaboration across the rare disease ecosystem. Learn more at www.mirumpharma.com and follow Mirum on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and X.

