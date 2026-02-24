SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Mirum Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming March 2026 Investor Conferences

February 24, 2026 | 
1 min read

FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM), a leading rare disease company, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



  • TD Cowen’s 46th Annual Health Care Conference: Monday, March 2, 2026
    • Company fireside chat starting at 1:10 p.m. ET
  • The Citizens Life Sciences Conference: Tuesday, March 10, 2026
    • Company fireside chat starting at 10:10 a.m. ET
  • Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference: Tuesday, March 10, 2026
  • 2026 Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference: Wednesday, March 11, 2026
    • Company fireside chat starting at 10:00 a.m. ET

The fireside chats will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of Mirum’s corporate website. The archived webcasts will be available for replay.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MIRM) is a leading rare disease company with a global footprint of approved products and a broad pipeline of investigational medicines. Purpose-built to bring forward breakthrough medicines for people with overlooked conditions, Mirum combines deep rare disease expertise with strong connections to patient communities. The company’s commercial portfolio includes LIVMARLI® (maralixibat) for Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC), CHOLBAM® (cholic acid) for bile-acid synthesis disorders, and CTEXLI® (chenodiol) for cerebrotendinous xanthomatosis (CTX).

Mirum’s clinical-stage pipeline includes volixibat, an IBAT inhibitor in late-stage development for primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), brelovitug, a fully human monoclonal antibody in late-stage development for chronic hepatitis delta virus (HDV), and MRM-3379, a PDE4D inhibitor being evaluated for Fragile X syndrome (FXS).

Mirum’s success is driven by a team dedicated to advancing high impact medicines through strategic development, disciplined execution and purposeful collaboration across the rare disease ecosystem. Learn more at www.mirumpharma.com and follow Mirum on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and X.


Contacts

Investor Contact:
Andrew McKibben
ir@mirumpharma.com

Media Contact:
Meredith Kiernan
media@mirumpharma.com

Northern California Events
Mirum Pharmaceuticals
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Social media networking. Network with members connected with each other. Group of people. Communication, teamwork, community, society. Abstract concept with wooden pieces on blue background.
FDA
Moderna’s Outright Flu Refusal Just the Latest Case of Crossed FDA Signals
February 13, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Viral vector, gene therapy, DNA delivery. Virus inserting genetic material into a cell nucleus. Gene editing, therapeutic genes, engineering, genetic diseases, dna, CRISPR, biotechnology. Medicine 3D illustration
Gene therapy
In Vivo Is Having a Moment as Cell and Gene Therapy Sector Gathers in San Diego
February 11, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Sunset skyline of San Diego downtown viewed from Coronado Island.
gene therapy
Advanced Therapies Week 2026: ‘Solving for Science’ and Weathering Global Complexity
January 28, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Job Trends
BioSpace Reveals Fresh Design With 2026 Hotbed Maps, Highlighting Life Sciences Hubs
January 20, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner