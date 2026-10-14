MIRACELL to Host Stem Cell Science Day 2026 in Los Angeles, Featuring International Clinical Insights in Regenerative Medicine

- Leading South Korean and U.S. medical experts to share clinical insights into regenerative medicine

- Austrian clinical study on 47 ACL rupture patients treated with SMART M-CELL published in peer-reviewed journal

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Miracell U.S. Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of South Korean stem cell technology pioneer Miracell, will host "Stem Cell Science Day 2026," a specialized seminar on regenerative medicine, in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, Nov. 1.

The seminar will bring together medical professionals from South Korea and the United States to present the latest research developments and clinical findings in stem cell-based therapies. Participants will explore real-world clinical applications and potential healthcare integration of Miracell's proprietary SMART M-CELL system in the U.S.

The event will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at The Equitable Building (14th Floor) on Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles. It is open to healthcare professionals—including physicians (MD/DO), nurse practitioners (NP), physician assistants (PA), and registered nurses (RN)—free of charge.

Leading Medical Experts to Present Advances in Regenerative Medicine

The seminar features three prominent practitioners from South Korea and the U.S. who will present emerging research and clinical outcomes across women's health, orthopedics, and anti-aging medicine:

Tae-hee Kim, M.D., Ph.D. , Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Soonchunhyang University Bucheon Hospital, will present "The Future of Women's Health and Regenerative Medicine," highlighting recent scientific breakthroughs and novel therapeutic approaches.

, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Soonchunhyang University Bucheon Hospital, will present highlighting recent scientific breakthroughs and novel therapeutic approaches. Alex Kim, M.D. , Director of the TIME Anti-Aging and Hair Transplant Center in the U.S., will discuss "Global Trends in Stem Cell Therapy and Regenerative Approaches in Orthopedics," drawing from his extensive clinical practice in the United States.

, Director of the TIME Anti-Aging and Hair Transplant Center in the U.S., will discuss drawing from his extensive clinical practice in the United States. Sung-Wook Choi, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at Jeju National University, will share clinical cases and therapeutic applications using Miracell's SMART M-CELL stem cell isolation and concentration system.

International Study Highlights Clinical Outcomes of SMART M-CELL for ACL Injuries

Miracell's SMART M-CELL system continues to gain global academic traction. A research team led by Patrick Weninger, M.D., an orthopedic specialist in Vienna, Austria, recently published findings from a clinical study involving 47 patients with anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) ruptures (mean age: 28.1 years) in the SCIE-indexed Indian Journal of Orthopaedics (July 2026).

The study—titled “Autologous Peripheral Blood-Derived Stem Cells Combined with Platelet-Rich Plasma is Associated With Clinical and Radiological Improvement in Anterior Cruciate Ligament Ruptures—Preliminary Clinical and MRI Findings in 47 Consecutive Patients”—evaluated a non-surgical treatment combining autologous blood-derived cells and platelet-rich plasma (PRP).

Using the SMART M-CELL system, researchers isolated and concentrated CD34+-containing blood-derived stem cells (BSCs) from each patient. Combined with PRP, the preparation was administered to the injured ligament in a single non-surgical session. Over a 12-month follow-up period:

46 out of 47 patients successfully returned to their pre-injury sports activity levels.

successfully returned to their pre-injury sports activity levels. Patients demonstrated significant pain reduction, improved knee function, and positive structural restoration on MRI scans.

These findings highlight the potential of a tissue-preserving, biological approach to ACL management—offering an effective non-surgical alternative for selected patients.

U.S. Expansion and Global Collaboration

SMART M-CELL is an advanced cell separation system engineered to process autologous blood and bone marrow. In April 2026, Miracell received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA for its SMART M-CELL blood-derived stem cell (BSC) and bone marrow-derived stem cell (BmSC) concentration systems and dedicated kits, establishing a solid foundation for its entry into the U.S. market.

Beyond clinical presentations, Stem Cell Science Day 2026 will feature panel discussions, interactive Q&A sessions, one-on-one consultations, and networking opportunities designed to foster long-term international collaboration in regenerative medicine.

Event Details

Event: Stem Cell Science Day 2026

Stem Cell Science Day 2026 Date: Sunday, November 1, 2026

Sunday, November 1, 2026 Time: 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. PDT (Los Angeles time)

1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. PDT (Los Angeles time) Venue: The Equitable Building, 14th Floor

The Equitable Building, 14th Floor Address: 3435 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 1400, Los Angeles, CA 90010

3435 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 1400, Los Angeles, CA 90010 Target Audience: Physicians and Licensed Healthcare Professionals (MD, DO, NP, PA, RN)

Physicians and Licensed Healthcare Professionals (MD, DO, NP, PA, RN) Admission: Free (Advance registration required; limited seating)

Free (Advance registration required; limited seating) Organizer: Miracell U.S. Inc.

Miracell U.S. Inc. RSVP & Inquiries: miracell.bd@miracell.co.kr

Website: www.mira-cell.us

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SOURCE Miracell