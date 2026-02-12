Mineralys Therapeutics Reports Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - February 11, 2026

RADNOR, Pa., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MLYS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension and related comorbidities such as chronic kidney disease (CKD), obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone, announced today that on February 9, 2026, the Compensation Committee of Mineralys’ Board of Directors granted inducement stock option awards covering 33,504 shares and inducement restricted stock unit awards covering 25,128 shares of Mineralys common stock to two new non-executive employees.

The awards were granted under Mineralys’ 2025 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan, which provides for the granting of equity awards to new employees of Mineralys. The options will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the total shares underlying the option vesting on the first anniversary of each award’s vesting commencement date, February 9, 2026, and 1/48th of the total shares underlying the option vesting following each one-month period thereafter, subject to continued service. The restricted stock units will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the shares vesting on each of the four anniversaries of each award’s vesting commencement date, February 9, 2026. The awards were granted as an inducement material to the new non-executive employees entering into employment with Mineralys, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

