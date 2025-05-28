SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Milestone Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

May 28, 2025 | 
1 min read

MONTREAL AND CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone® Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST) today announced that Amit Hasija, Chief Financial Officer, and Lorenz Muller, Chief Commercial Officer, will present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference, to take place June 3 - 5, 2025, in New York.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on June 5th at 8:10 AM EDT. The webcast will be available to watch live and there will be a replay for approximately 90-days following the presentation on the News & Events section of Milestone's website www.milestonepharma.com.

If you are interested in meeting with the Milestone team during the conference, please reach out to your Jefferies representative.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST) is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing innovative cardiovascular solutions to improve the lives of people living with complex and life-altering heart conditions. The Company’s focus on understanding unmet patient needs and improving the patient experience has led us to develop new treatment approaches that provide patients with an active role in self-managing their care. Milestone's lead investigational product is etripamil, a novel calcium channel blocker nasal spray that is being studied for patients to self-administer without medical supervision to treat symptomatic episodic attacks associated with PSVT and AFib-RVR.

Contact:

Kim Fox, Vice President, Communications, kfox@milestonepharma.com

Investor Relations

Kevin Gardner, kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com


Canada North Carolina Events
