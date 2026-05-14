Milestone Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual BioConnect Investor Conference at NASDAQ

MONTREAL and CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone® Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative cardiovascular medicines, today announced that management will present at the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual BioConnect Investor Conference at NASDAQ to take place on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 in New York.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available to conference participants on May 19th at 3:00pm ET. The webcast is available to watch both live and replay for approximately 90-days following the presentation on the News & Events section of Milestone's website www.milestonepharma.com. If you are interested in meeting with the Milestone team during the conference, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST) is an emerging commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative cardiovascular medicines to benefit people living with certain heart conditions. Milestone’s lead product is CARDAMYST™ (etripamil) nasal spray, a novel calcium channel blocker, which is FDA-approved for the conversion of acute symptomatic episodes of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT) to sinus rhythm in adults. Etripamil is also in development for the control of symptomatic episodic attacks associated with AFib-RVR.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Kevin Gardner, kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Relations

Rebecca Novak, rnovak@milestonepharma.com