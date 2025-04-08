SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

MicuRx: 15 Clinical and Preclinical Research Studies to be Presented at ESCMID Global 2025

April 8, 2025 | 
SHANGHAI, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ESCMID Global 2025) will take place in Vienna from April 11 to 15, 2025. As one of the largest, most comprehensive, and influential global academic conferences in the fields of clinical microbiology, infectious diseases, and infection control, ESCMID Global serves as a pivotal platform for scientific exchange. Shanghai MicuRx Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (“MicuRx”, Stock Code: 688373) will present 15 new clinical and preclinical research datasets related to its pipeline products in poster presentations during the conference. The presentations will focus on two core products: Contezolid and MRX-5.

MRX-5: Preclinical and Phase 1 data supporting its potential as a novel treatment for nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) pulmonary disease, particularly Mycobacterium abscessus (MAB) infections.

Title

Category

Time

Location

Pharmacokinetic/Pharmacodynamic

Evaluation of MRX-5 in Murine Models of

Mycobacterium abscessus Pulmonary

Disease

Oral poster

presentation

April 12,

8:30-9:30

am

Arena 3

Benzoxaborole Antimycobacterial MRX-

5: Preclinical Pharmacokinetics and in

vitro Drug-Drug Interaction

Top-rated

poster

April 13,

12:00-13:30

pm

poster

area, Hall D

13-week Repeat-Dose Toxicology

Studies of MRX-5 in Sprague Dawley Rats

and Beagle Dogs

Poster

April 13,

12:00-13:30

pm

poster

area, Hall D

Safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics

of single and multiple ascending doses

and food-effect of MRX-5 tablets in

healthy adult subjects

Poster

April 13,

12:00-13:30

pm

poster

area, Hall D

Four studies on MRX-5 presented at the conference

“We are excited to share our latest clinical and scientific advancements at ESCMID Global 2025,” Dr. Zhengyu Yuan, Chairman and CEO of MicuRx, stated，"These data highlighted our ongoing commitment to developing innovative therapies to address urgent unmet needs in infectious and chronic pulmonary diseases.”

MicuRx invites attendees to visit the poster sessions to engage with the team and learn more about the company’s clinical progress and future development plans.

