MicuRx: 15 Clinical and Preclinical Research Studies to be Presented at ESCMID Global 2025

SHANGHAI, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ESCMID Global 2025) will take place in Vienna from April 11 to 15, 2025. As one of the largest, most comprehensive, and influential global academic conferences in the fields of clinical microbiology, infectious diseases, and infection control, ESCMID Global serves as a pivotal platform for scientific exchange. Shanghai MicuRx Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (“MicuRx”, Stock Code: 688373) will present 15 new clinical and preclinical research datasets related to its pipeline products in poster presentations during the conference. The presentations will focus on two core products: Contezolid and MRX-5.

MRX-5: Preclinical and Phase 1 data supporting its potential as a novel treatment for nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) pulmonary disease, particularly Mycobacterium abscessus (MAB) infections.

Title Category Time Location Pharmacokinetic/Pharmacodynamic Evaluation of MRX-5 in Murine Models of Mycobacterium abscessus Pulmonary Disease Oral poster presentation April 12, 8:30-9:30 am Arena 3 Benzoxaborole Antimycobacterial MRX- 5: Preclinical Pharmacokinetics and in vitro Drug-Drug Interaction Top-rated poster April 13, 12:00-13:30 pm poster area, Hall D 13-week Repeat-Dose Toxicology Studies of MRX-5 in Sprague Dawley Rats and Beagle Dogs Poster April 13, 12:00-13:30 pm poster area, Hall D Safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple ascending doses and food-effect of MRX-5 tablets in healthy adult subjects Poster April 13, 12:00-13:30 pm poster area, Hall D

Four studies on MRX-5 presented at the conference

“We are excited to share our latest clinical and scientific advancements at ESCMID Global 2025,” Dr. Zhengyu Yuan, Chairman and CEO of MicuRx, stated，"These data highlighted our ongoing commitment to developing innovative therapies to address urgent unmet needs in infectious and chronic pulmonary diseases.”

MicuRx invites attendees to visit the poster sessions to engage with the team and learn more about the company’s clinical progress and future development plans.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/micurx-15-clinical-and-preclinical-research-studies-to-be-presented-at-escmid-global-2025-302423147.html

SOURCE MicuRx Pharmaceuticals