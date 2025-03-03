METiS Pharmaceuticals Appoints Mark Herbert as Chief Business Officer

HANGZHOU, China, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- METiS Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage, AI-driven biotechnology company specializing in innovative drug delivery technologies, today announced the appointment of Mark Herbert as Chief Business Officer (CBO), effective January 22, 2025. In this role, Mr. Herbert will lead global business development, build key partnerships, and explore new opportunities to support METiS’ growth and advance the commercialization of its drug delivery technologies.

With over 20 years of experience in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, Mr. Herbert has a proven track record in business development, commercialization, and strategic partnerships. Prior to joining METiS, he served as President of Arcturus Therapeutics, where he led strategic collaborations with Takeda Pharmaceutical and CureVac on platform and mRNA pipeline collaborations, generating over $2 billion in partnership value. He has also held key roles as Vice President of Business Development at Varda Space Industries, Chief Business Officer at Scientist.com, and served on the boards of multiple biotech companies. His extensive industry experience will be instrumental in METiS’ next phase of growth.

“We are excited to welcome Mark Herbert to METiS,” said Dr. Chris Lai, Co-founder & CEO of METiS Pharmaceuticals. “Mark is a highly experienced executive with a proven track record in driving business development and commercialization in the biotech space. His leadership will be instrumental in strengthening our partnerships and unlocking new growth opportunities as we enter this crucial phase.”

“Mark’s deep industry knowledge and global perspective will be invaluable as METiS accelerates its growth,” said Dr. Hongmin Chen, Co-founder & CRDO of METiS Pharmaceuticals. “His leadership will help enhance our business development efforts and foster partnerships that will bring our transformative drug delivery technologies to patients around the world.”

“Joining the talented team at METiS Pharmaceuticals is a tremendous honor,” said Mark Herbert. “I look forward to working closely with the team to advance our cutting-edge nucleic acid and drug delivery technologies, drive innovation, and expand our global partnerships. METiS is at the forefront of using AI to revolutionize drug delivery, and I’m thrilled to be part of this exciting journey.”

Over the years, METiS Pharmaceuticals has made significant progress in developing AI-driven LNP (lipid nanoparticle) delivery systems, achieving breakthroughs in targeted nano delivery for organs such as the liver, lungs, spleen, muscles, and central nervous system. These advancements demonstrate up to 20 times greater efficacy in liver cancer and lung tumors compared to industry standards. The company has also established strategic collaborations with over 20 leading global pharmaceutical and biotech companies.

With Mark Herbert’s appointment, METiS is entering an exciting new chapter. Moving forward, it is committed to delivering transformative therapies to patients worldwide through its innovative delivery technologies.

About METiS Pharmaceuticals

Founded in 2020, METiS Pharmaceuticals is an AI-driven biotechnology company focused on drug delivery. Utilizing cutting-edge AI, machine learning, and quantitative modeling, METiS is redefining the drug delivery and drug development. The company is also pioneering programmable nucleic acid therapeutics and next-generation RNA delivery to address unmet medical needs, ultimately delivering transformative treatments to patients worldwide.

Media Relations Contact:

pr@metispharma.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metis-pharmaceuticals-appoints-mark-herbert-as-chief-business-officer-302389833.html

SOURCE METiS Pharmaceuticals