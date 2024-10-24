Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Receives 30th Approval From European Commission With Two New Indications in Gynecologic Cancers

KEYTRUDA plus chemotherapy is the first approval in the EU for an anti-PD-1 therapy combined with chemotherapy only for patients with primary advanced or recurrent endometrial carcinoma regardless of mismatch repair status

KEYTRUDA plus chemoradiotherapy is the first anti-PD-1-based regimen approved in the EU for patients with FIGO 2014 Stage III-IVA locally advanced cervical cancer

RAHWAY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$MRK #MRK--Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, today announced that the European Commission (EC) has approved two new indications for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, in gynecologic cancers. The first approval is for KEYTRUDA, in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel, for the first-line treatment of primary advanced or recurrent endometrial carcinoma in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy. The second approval is for KEYTRUDA, in combination with chemoradiotherapy (CRT), for the treatment of FIGO (International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics) 2014 Stage III-IVA locally advanced cervical cancer in adults who have not received prior definitive therapy. With these decisions, KEYTRUDA is now approved for 30 indications in the EU, including five in gynecologic cancers – three in endometrial cancer and two in cervical cancer.





“These KEYTRUDA-based regimens have the potential to change the treatment paradigm for people with endometrial and cervical cancer, two of the most commonly diagnosed cancers among women in Europe,” said Dr. Gursel Aktan, vice president, global clinical development, Merck Research Laboratories. “These approvals underscore the continued expansion of the use of KEYTRUDA in diverse patient populations and treatment settings with utility of KEYTRUDA ranging from earlier lines of therapy to treating advanced disease.”

The EC approvals are based on results from the Phase 3 NRG-GY018 trial, also known as KEYNOTE-868, and the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-A18 trial, also known as ENGOT-cx11/GOG-3047, respectively, and follow positive recommendations from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use received in September 2024.

In NRG-GY018/KEYNOTE-868, KEYTRUDA in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel, followed by KEYTRUDA as a single agent, demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) compared to chemotherapy alone.

In KEYNOTE-A18, KEYTRUDA in combination with concurrent CRT demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in overall survival (OS) and PFS compared to concurrent CRT alone for newly diagnosed patients with FIGO 2014 Stage III-IVA locally advanced cervical cancer.

These approvals allow marketing of these KEYTRUDA regimens for these indications in all 27 EU member states, as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Northern Ireland. Timing for commercial availability of KEYTRUDA for these indications in individual EU countries will depend on multiple factors, including the completion of national reimbursement procedures.

In June 2024, KEYTRUDA in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel, followed by KEYTRUDA as a single agent, was approved in the U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with primary advanced or recurrent endometrial carcinoma based on PFS results from the NRG-GY018 trial. The KEYTRUDA regimen reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 70% (HR=0.30 [95% CI, 0.19-0.48]; p<0.0001) in patients whose cancer was mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) and by 40% (HR=0.60 [95% CI, 0.46-0.78]; p<0.0001) in patients whose cancer was mismatch repair proficient (pMMR) compared to placebo with carboplatin and paclitaxel followed by placebo alone.

In January 2024, KEYTRUDA in combination with CRT was approved in the U.S. for the treatment of patients with FIGO 2014 Stage III-IVA cervical cancer based on PFS results from the KEYNOTE-A18 trial. The KEYTRUDA regimen reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 41% (HR=0.59 [95% CI, 0.43-0.82]) versus concurrent CRT alone for these patients.

About NRG-GY018/KEYNOTE-868

NRG-GY018, also known as KEYNOTE-868, is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 trial (ClinicalTrials.gov, NCT03914612) evaluating KEYTRUDA in combination with standard of care chemotherapy (paclitaxel and carboplatin) versus placebo plus standard of care chemotherapy for the treatment of measurable stage III, IVA, IVB or recurrent endometrial cancer in pMMR and dMMR cohorts. The primary endpoint is PFS, and secondary endpoints include overall survival, objective response rate (ORR), duration of response and safety. The trial enrolled 810 patients who were randomized (1:1) to receive either:

KEYTRUDA (200 mg intravenously [IV]) every three weeks (Q3W) plus paclitaxel (175 mg/m 2 IV) and carboplatin (Area Under Curve [AUC] 5 mg/mL/min IV) for six cycles, followed by KEYTRUDA (400 mg IV) every six weeks (Q6W) for up to 14 cycles;

IV) and carboplatin (Area Under Curve [AUC] 5 mg/mL/min IV) for six cycles, followed by KEYTRUDA (400 mg IV) every six weeks (Q6W) for up to 14 cycles; Placebo IV Q3W plus paclitaxel (175 mg/m2 IV) and carboplatin (AUC 5 mg/mL/min IV) for six cycles, followed by placebo IV Q6W for up to 14 cycles.

About KEYNOTE-A18

KEYNOTE-A18, also known as ENGOT-cx11/GOG-3047, is a randomized, double-blind Phase 3 trial (ClinicalTrials.gov, NCT04221945) sponsored by Merck and conducted in collaboration with the European Network for Gynecological Oncology Trial (ENGOT) groups and the GOG Foundation, Inc. (GOG) investigating KEYTRUDA in combination with CRT (cisplatin and external beam radiotherapy [EBRT] followed by brachytherapy [BT]) compared to placebo plus concurrent CRT for the treatment of newly diagnosed high-risk (stage IB2-IIB with lymph node-positive disease, and stage III-IVA with and without lymph node-positive disease) locally advanced cervical cancer where patients are treated with definitive intent. The primary endpoints are PFS and OS, and secondary endpoints include complete response rate, ORR and safety. The trial enrolled 1,060 patients with cervical cancer who had not previously received any definitive surgery, radiation, or systemic therapy for cervical cancer. Patients were randomized (1:1) to receive either:

KEYTRUDA (200 mg IV) Q3W for five cycles concurrent with cisplatin (40 mg/m 2 IV) weekly for five cycles (an optional sixth infusion could be administered per local practice) and radiotherapy (EBRT followed by BT), followed by KEYTRUDA (400 mg IV) Q6W for 15 cycles;

IV) weekly for five cycles (an optional sixth infusion could be administered per local practice) and radiotherapy (EBRT followed by BT), followed by KEYTRUDA (400 mg IV) Q6W for 15 cycles; Placebo IV Q3W for five cycles concurrent with cisplatin (40 mg/m2 IV) weekly for five cycles (an optional sixth infusion could be administered per local practice) and radiotherapy (EBRT followed by BT), followed by placebo IV Q6W for 15 cycles.

About endometrial carcinoma

Endometrial carcinoma begins in the inner lining of the uterus, which is known as the endometrium, and is the most common type of cancer in the uterus. Globally, endometrial cancer is the sixth most common cancer in women and 15th most common cancer overall. Worldwide, it is estimated there were approximately 420,368 patients diagnosed with endometrial cancer and 97,723 patient deaths from the disease in 2022. In Europe, it is estimated there were approximately 124,874 patients diagnosed with endometrial cancer and 30,272 patient deaths from the disease in 2022.

About cervical cancer

Cervical cancer forms in the cells lining the cervix, which is the lower part of the uterus. All women are at risk for cervical cancer, and it is most frequently diagnosed between the ages of 35 and 44. While screenings and prevention have resulted in declining cervical cancer rates, the disease continues to affect many people in the U.S. and around the world. Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer in women globally. Worldwide, it is estimated there were approximately 662,301 patients diagnosed with cervical cancer and 348,874 patient deaths from the disease in 2022. In Europe, it is estimated there were approximately 58,219 new cases of cervical cancer diagnosed and 26,950 patient deaths from the disease in 2022.

About Merck’s research in women’s cancers

Merck is advancing research aimed at expanding treatment options for certain breast and gynecologic (ovarian, cervical and endometrial) cancers, with a goal of improving outcomes for more patients affected by these diseases. Breast cancer and gynecological cancers are the first and second most commonly occurring cancer types among women worldwide, respectively, and Merck aims to give patients facing these devastating diseases options. With more than 20 clinical trials in more than 18,000 patients around the world, Merck is driving innovative research to purposefully advance standards of care in women’s cancers. Merck’s research efforts include trials focused on evaluating its medicines in earlier stages, as well as identifying novel mechanisms and new combinations with these treatments. Merck is working to develop a portfolio and pipeline to address the impact of women’s cancers on patients, their families and communities globally.

About KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) injection, 100 mg

KEYTRUDA is an anti-programmed death receptor-1 (PD-1) therapy that works by increasing the ability of the body’s immune system to help detect and fight tumor cells. KEYTRUDA is a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks the interaction between PD-1 and its ligands, PD- L1 and PD-L2, thereby activating T lymphocytes which may affect both tumor cells and healthy cells.

Merck has the industry’s largest immuno-oncology clinical research program. There are currently more than 1,600 trials studying KEYTRUDA across a wide variety of cancers and treatment settings. The KEYTRUDA clinical program seeks to understand the role of KEYTRUDA across cancers and the factors that may predict a patient’s likelihood of benefitting from treatment with KEYTRUDA, including exploring several different biomarkers.

Selected KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Indications in the U.S.

Cervical Cancer

KEYTRUDA, in combination with chemoradiotherapy (CRT), is indicated for the treatment of patients with FIGO 2014 Stage III-IVA cervical cancer.

KEYTRUDA, in combination with chemotherapy, with or without bevacizumab, is indicated for the treatment of patients with persistent, recurrent, or metastatic cervical cancer whose tumors express PD-L1 (CPS ≥1) as determined by an FDA-approved test.

KEYTRUDA, as a single agent, is indicated for the treatment of patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer with disease progression on or after chemotherapy whose tumors express PD-L1 (CPS ≥1) as determined by an FDA-approved test.

Endometrial Carcinoma

KEYTRUDA, in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel, followed by KEYTRUDA as a single agent, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with primary advanced or recurrent endometrial carcinoma.

KEYTRUDA, as a single agent, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with advanced endometrial carcinoma that is MSI-H or dMMR, as determined by an FDA-approved test, who have disease progression following prior systemic therapy in any setting and are not candidates for curative surgery or radiation.

See additional selected KEYTRUDA indications in the U.S. after the Selected Important Safety Information.

Selected Important Safety Information for KEYTRUDA

Severe and Fatal Immune-Mediated Adverse Reactions

KEYTRUDA is a monoclonal antibody that belongs to a class of drugs that bind to either the programmed death receptor-1 (PD-1) or the programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1), blocking the PD-1/PD-L1 pathway, thereby removing inhibition of the immune response, potentially breaking peripheral tolerance and inducing immune-mediated adverse reactions. Immune-mediated adverse reactions, which may be severe or fatal, can occur in any organ system or tissue, can affect more than one body system simultaneously, and can occur at any time after starting treatment or after discontinuation of treatment. Important immune-mediated adverse reactions listed here may not include all possible severe and fatal immune-mediated adverse reactions.

Monitor patients closely for symptoms and signs that may be clinical manifestations of underlying immune-mediated adverse reactions. Early identification and management are essential to ensure safe use of anti–PD-1/PD-L1 treatments. Evaluate liver enzymes, creatinine, and thyroid function at baseline and periodically during treatment. For patients with TNBC treated with KEYTRUDA in the neoadjuvant setting, monitor blood cortisol at baseline, prior to surgery, and as clinically indicated. In cases of suspected immune-mediated adverse reactions, initiate appropriate workup to exclude alternative etiologies, including infection. Institute medical management promptly, including specialty consultation as appropriate.

Withhold or permanently discontinue KEYTRUDA depending on severity of the immune-mediated adverse reaction. In general, if KEYTRUDA requires interruption or discontinuation, administer systemic corticosteroid therapy (1 to 2 mg/kg/day prednisone or equivalent) until improvement to Grade 1 or less. Upon improvement to Grade 1 or less, initiate corticosteroid taper and continue to taper over at least 1 month. Consider administration of other systemic immunosuppressants in patients whose adverse reactions are not controlled with corticosteroid therapy.

Immune-Mediated Pneumonitis

KEYTRUDA can cause immune-mediated pneumonitis. The incidence is higher in patients who have received prior thoracic radiation. Immune-mediated pneumonitis occurred in 3.4% (94/2799) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including fatal (0.1%), Grade 4 (0.3%), Grade 3 (0.9%), and Grade 2 (1.3%) reactions. Systemic corticosteroids were required in 67% (63/94) of patients. Pneumonitis led to permanent discontinuation of KEYTRUDA in 1.3% (36) and withholding in 0.9% (26) of patients. All patients who were withheld reinitiated KEYTRUDA after symptom improvement; of these, 23% had recurrence. Pneumonitis resolved in 59% of the 94 patients.

Pneumonitis occurred in 8% (31/389) of adult patients with cHL receiving KEYTRUDA as a single agent, including Grades 3-4 in 2.3% of patients. Patients received high-dose corticosteroids for a median duration of 10 days (range: 2 days to 53 months). Pneumonitis rates were similar in patients with and without prior thoracic radiation. Pneumonitis led to discontinuation of KEYTRUDA in 5.4% (21) of patients. Of the patients who developed pneumonitis, 42% interrupted KEYTRUDA, 68% discontinued KEYTRUDA, and 77% had resolution.

Pneumonitis occurred in 7% (41/580) of adult patients with resected NSCLC who received KEYTRUDA as a single agent for adjuvant treatment of NSCLC, including fatal (0.2%), Grade 4 (0.3%), and Grade 3 (1%) adverse reactions. Patients received high-dose corticosteroids for a median duration of 10 days (range: 1 day to 2.3 months). Pneumonitis led to discontinuation of KEYTRUDA in 26 (4.5%) of patients. Of the patients who developed pneumonitis, 54% interrupted KEYTRUDA, 63% discontinued KEYTRUDA, and 71% had resolution.

Immune-Mediated Colitis

KEYTRUDA can cause immune-mediated colitis, which may present with diarrhea. Cytomegalovirus infection/reactivation has been reported in patients with corticosteroid-refractory immune-mediated colitis. In cases of corticosteroid-refractory colitis, consider repeating infectious workup to exclude alternative etiologies. Immune-mediated colitis occurred in 1.7% (48/2799) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 4 (<0.1%), Grade 3 (1.1%), and Grade 2 (0.4%) reactions. Systemic corticosteroids were required in 69% (33/48); additional immunosuppressant therapy was required in 4.2% of patients. Colitis led to permanent discontinuation of KEYTRUDA in 0.5% (15) and withholding in 0.5% (13) of patients. All patients who were withheld reinitiated KEYTRUDA after symptom improvement; of these, 23% had recurrence. Colitis resolved in 85% of the 48 patients.

Hepatotoxicity and Immune-Mediated Hepatitis

KEYTRUDA as a Single Agent

KEYTRUDA can cause immune-mediated hepatitis. Immune-mediated hepatitis occurred in 0.7% (19/2799) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 4 (<0.1%), Grade 3 (0.4%), and Grade 2 (0.1%) reactions. Systemic corticosteroids were required in 68% (13/19) of patients; additional immunosuppressant therapy was required in 11% of patients. Hepatitis led to permanent discontinuation of KEYTRUDA in 0.2% (6) and withholding in 0.3% (9) of patients. All patients who were withheld reinitiated KEYTRUDA after symptom improvement; of these, none had recurrence. Hepatitis resolved in 79% of the 19 patients.

KEYTRUDA With Axitinib

KEYTRUDA in combination with axitinib can cause hepatic toxicity. Monitor liver enzymes before initiation of and periodically throughout treatment. Consider monitoring more frequently as compared to when the drugs are administered as single agents. For elevated liver enzymes, interrupt KEYTRUDA and axitinib, and consider administering corticosteroids as needed. With the combination of KEYTRUDA and axitinib, Grades 3 and 4 increased alanine aminotransferase (ALT) (20%) and increased aspartate aminotransferase (AST) (13%) were seen at a higher frequency compared to KEYTRUDA alone. Fifty-nine percent of the patients with increased ALT received systemic corticosteroids. In patients with ALT ≥3 times upper limit of normal (ULN) (Grades 2-4, n=116), ALT resolved to Grades 0-1 in 94%. Among the 92 patients who were rechallenged with either KEYTRUDA (n=3) or axitinib (n=34) administered as a single agent or with both (n=55), recurrence of ALT ≥3 times ULN was observed in 1 patient receiving KEYTRUDA, 16 patients receiving axitinib, and 24 patients receiving both. All patients with a recurrence of ALT ≥3 ULN subsequently recovered from the event.

Immune-Mediated Endocrinopathies

Adrenal Insufficiency

KEYTRUDA can cause primary or secondary adrenal insufficiency. For Grade 2 or higher, initiate symptomatic treatment, including hormone replacement as clinically indicated. Withhold KEYTRUDA depending on severity. Adrenal insufficiency occurred in 0.8% (22/2799) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 4 (<0.1%), Grade 3 (0.3%), and Grade 2 (0.3%) reactions. Systemic corticosteroids were required in 77% (17/22) of patients; of these, the majority remained on systemic corticosteroids. Adrenal insufficiency led to permanent discontinuation of KEYTRUDA in <0.1% (1) and withholding in 0.3% (8) of patients. All patients who were withheld reinitiated KEYTRUDA after symptom improvement.

Hypophysitis

KEYTRUDA can cause immune-mediated hypophysitis. Hypophysitis can present with acute symptoms associated with mass effect such as headache, photophobia, or visual field defects. Hypophysitis can cause hypopituitarism. Initiate hormone replacement as indicated. Withhold or permanently discontinue KEYTRUDA depending on severity. Hypophysitis occurred in 0.6% (17/2799) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 4 (<0.1%), Grade 3 (0.3%), and Grade 2 (0.2%) reactions. Systemic corticosteroids were required in 94% (16/17) of patients; of these, the majority remained on systemic corticosteroids. Hypophysitis led to permanent discontinuation of KEYTRUDA in 0.1% (4) and withholding in 0.3% (7) of patients. All patients who were withheld reinitiated KEYTRUDA after symptom improvement.

Thyroid Disorders

KEYTRUDA can cause immune-mediated thyroid disorders. Thyroiditis can present with or without endocrinopathy. Hypothyroidism can follow hyperthyroidism. Initiate hormone replacement for hypothyroidism or institute medical management of hyperthyroidism as clinically indicated. Withhold or permanently discontinue KEYTRUDA depending on severity. Thyroiditis occurred in 0.6% (16/2799) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 2 (0.3%). None discontinued, but KEYTRUDA was withheld in <0.1% (1) of patients.

Hyperthyroidism occurred in 3.4% (96/2799) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 3 (0.1%) and Grade 2 (0.8%). It led to permanent discontinuation of KEYTRUDA in <0.1% (2) and withholding in 0.3% (7) of patients. All patients who were withheld reinitiated KEYTRUDA after symptom improvement. Hypothyroidism occurred in 8% (237/2799) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 3 (0.1%) and Grade 2 (6.2%). It led to permanent discontinuation of KEYTRUDA in <0.1% (1) and withholding in 0.5% (14) of patients. All patients who were withheld reinitiated KEYTRUDA after symptom improvement. The majority of patients with hypothyroidism required long-term thyroid hormone replacement. The incidence of new or worsening hypothyroidism was higher in 1185 patients with HNSCC, occurring in 16% of patients receiving KEYTRUDA as a single agent or in combination with platinum and FU, including Grade 3 (0.3%) hypothyroidism. The incidence of new or worsening hypothyroidism was higher in 389 adult patients with cHL (17%) receiving KEYTRUDA as a single agent, including Grade 1 (6.2%) and Grade 2 (10.8%) hypothyroidism. The incidence of new or worsening hyperthyroidism was higher in 580 patients with resected NSCLC, occurring in 11% of patients receiving KEYTRUDA as a single agent as adjuvant treatment, including Grade 3 (0.2%) hyperthyroidism. The incidence of new or worsening hypothyroidism was higher in 580 patients with resected NSCLC, occurring in 22% of patients receiving KEYTRUDA as a single agent as adjuvant treatment (KEYNOTE-091), including Grade 3 (0.3%) hypothyroidism.

Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus (DM), Which Can Present With Diabetic Ketoacidosis

Monitor patients for hyperglycemia or other signs and symptoms of diabetes. Initiate treatment with insulin as clinically indicated. Withhold KEYTRUDA depending on severity. Type 1 DM occurred in 0.2% (6/2799) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA. It led to permanent discontinuation in <0.1% (1) and withholding of KEYTRUDA in <0.1% (1) of patients. All patients who were withheld reinitiated KEYTRUDA after symptom improvement.

Immune-Mediated Nephritis With Renal Dysfunction

KEYTRUDA can cause immune-mediated nephritis. Immune-mediated nephritis occurred in 0.3% (9/2799) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 4 (<0.1%), Grade 3 (0.1%), and Grade 2 (0.1%) reactions. Systemic corticosteroids were required in 89% (8/9) of patients. Nephritis led to permanent discontinuation of KEYTRUDA in 0.1% (3) and withholding in 0.1% (3) of patients. All patients who were withheld reinitiated KEYTRUDA after symptom improvement; of these, none had recurrence. Nephritis resolved in 56% of the 9 patients.

Immune-Mediated Dermatologic Adverse Reactions

KEYTRUDA can cause immune-mediated rash or dermatitis. Exfoliative dermatitis, including Stevens-Johnson syndrome, drug rash with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms, and toxic epidermal necrolysis, has occurred with anti– PD-1/PD-L1 treatments. Topical emollients and/or topical corticosteroids may be adequate to treat mild to moderate nonexfoliative rashes. Withhold or permanently discontinue KEYTRUDA depending on severity. Immune-mediated dermatologic adverse reactions occurred in 1.4% (38/2799) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 3 (1%) and Grade 2 (0.1%) reactions. Systemic corticosteroids were required in 40% (15/38) of patients.

