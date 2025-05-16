Merck to Present New Clinical and Outcomes Research Data at The American Thoracic Society’s (ATS) 2025 International Conference Demonstrating Commitment to Advancing Research in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

Preliminary results from a pooled analysis of clinical trial data evaluating the long-term safety and favorable benefit-risk profile of WINREVAIR™ to be featured as a late-breaking presentation

RAHWAY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, today announced new clinical and outcomes research data on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to be presented at the American Thoracic Society’s (ATS) 2025 International Conference in San Francisco from May 16-21. Data from nine presentations demonstrate Merck’s commitment to advancing research for patients with this disease.

Merck will present pooled data from participants who have completed the PULSAR, SPECTRA, or STELLAR studies and have continued in the ongoing open-label extension study, SOTERIA, evaluating the long-term safety, tolerability and efficacy of WINREVAIR™ (sotatercept-csrk) when added to background therapy for the treatment of PAH. These results represent the largest analysis of WINREVAIR to date.

"The results from this pooled analysis add to the growing body of evidence for WINREVAIR,” said Dr. Eliav Barr, senior vice president, head of global clinical development and chief medical officer, Merck Research Laboratories. “We remain confident in the long-term potential for WINREVAIR for patients with PAH and look forward to sharing findings as we continue to evaluate WINREVAIR."

Merck will also present an overall survival analysis for WINREVAIR leveraging data from the pivotal Phase 3 study, STELLAR, and interim data from participants who have continued in the ongoing open-label SOTERIA study, as well as additional outcomes research on the burden and impact of PAH in various patient populations.

Details on Merck abstracts at ATS:

PAH Long-term safety and exposure-adjusted incidence rates of adverse events from pooled sotatercept studies (PULSAR, SPECTRA, STELLAR, and SOTERIA). I. Preston. Session B96 Crossing the Golden Gate Bridge: clinical trials, targeted therapies and novel approaches in pulmonary arterial hypertension on Monday, May 19, 5:15 – 7:15 p.m. ET/2:15 – 4:15 p.m. PT Overall survival of patients on sotatercept: an analysis of STELLAR and SOTERIA trials. T. Thakur. Session B96 Crossing the Golden Gate Bridge: clinical trials, targeted therapies and novel approaches in pulmonary arterial hypertension on Monday, May 19, 5:15 – 7:15 p.m. ET/2:15 – 4:15 p.m. PT Long-term safety of MK-5475 in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH): Results from the phase 2 INSIGNIA-PAH extension period. P. Hassoun. Poster Board #505; D28 Fisherman’s Wharf: Clinical and epidemiological insights into pulmonary hypertension: trends, treatments, and outcomes on Wednesday, May 21, 11:15 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. ET/8:15 – 10:15 a.m. PT Quantifying the impact of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) on health-related quality of life (HRQOL), work productivity, and economic stability for patients and their caregivers. H. Black. Poster Board #1018; B23 Diffuse lung disease and pulmonary hypertension: clinical perspectives on Monday, May 19, 12:15 –2:15 p.m. ET/9:15 –11:15 a.m. PT Comparing the burden of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) among women across regions: a patient survey. T. Thakur. Poster Board #1021; B23 Diffuse lung disease and pulmonary hypertension: clinical perspectives on Monday, May 19, 12:15 – 2:15 p.m. ET/9:15 – 11:15 a.m. PT Perceptions, attitudes and behaviors among women of childbearing and childrearing age with pulmonary arterial hypertension. T. Thakur. Poster Board #1020; B23 Diffuse lung disease and pulmonary hypertension: clinical perspectives on Monday, May 19, 12:15 –2:15 p.m. ET/9:15 – 11:15 a.m. PT The impact of cardiopulmonary comorbidities on the economic burden and mortality of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. H. Black. Poster Board #P253; A36 Pulmonary hypertension patient experience, health services and outcomes on Sunday, May 18, 12:15 – 7:15 p.m. ET/9:15 a.m. – 4:15 p.m. PT Caregiver network and caregiving needs in women with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). T. Thakur. Poster Board #P254; A36 Pulmonary hypertension patient experience, health services and outcomes on Sunday, May 18, 12:15 – 7:15 p.m. ET/9:15 a.m. – 4:15 p.m. PT Acute inpatient utilization among Medicaid patients treated for pulmonary arterial hypertension. A. Watanabe. Poster Board #P251; A36 Pulmonary hypertension patient experience, health services and outcomes on Sunday, May 18, 12:15 – 7:15 p.m. ET/9:15 a.m. – 4:15 p.m. PT

About WINREVAIR™ (sotatercept-csrk) for injection, for subcutaneous use, 45 mg, 60 mg

WINREVAIR is FDA-approved for the treatment of adults with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH, WHO Group 1) to increase exercise capacity, improve WHO functional class (FC) and reduce the risk of clinical worsening events. WINREVAIR is the first activin signaling inhibitor therapy approved to treat PAH. WINREVAIR improves the balance between pro-proliferative and anti-proliferative signaling to modulate vascular proliferation. In preclinical models, WINREVAIR induced cellular changes that were associated with thinner vessel walls, partial reversal of right ventricular remodeling, and improved hemodynamics.

WINREVAIR is the subject of a licensing agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb.

Selected Safety Information for WINREVAIR in the U.S.

WINREVAIR may increase hemoglobin (Hgb). Severe erythrocytosis may increase the risk of thromboembolic events or hyperviscosity syndrome. Monitor Hgb before each dose for the first 5 doses, or longer if values are unstable, and periodically thereafter, to determine if dose adjustments are required.

WINREVAIR may decrease platelet count. Severe thrombocytopenia may increase the risk of bleeding. Thrombocytopenia occurred more frequently in patients also receiving prostacyclin infusion. Do not initiate treatment if platelet count is <50,000/mm3. Monitor platelets before each dose for the first 5 doses, or longer if values are unstable, and periodically thereafter to determine whether dose adjustments are required.

In clinical studies, serious bleeding (e.g., gastrointestinal, intracranial hemorrhage) was reported in 4% of patients taking WINREVAIR and 1% of patients taking placebo. Patients with serious bleeding were more likely to be on prostacyclin background therapy and/or antithrombotic agents, or have low platelet counts. Advise patients about signs and symptoms of blood loss. Do not administer WINREVAIR if the patient is experiencing serious bleeding.

WINREVAIR may cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Advise pregnant women of the potential risk to a fetus. Advise females of reproductive potential to use an effective method of contraception during treatment with WINREVAIR and for at least 4 months after the final dose. Pregnancy testing is recommended for females of reproductive potential before starting WINREVAIR treatment.

Based on findings in animals, WINREVAIR may impair female and male fertility. Advise patients on the potential effects on fertility.

The most common adverse reactions occurring in the phase 3 clinical trial (≥10% for WINREVAIR and at least 5% more than placebo) were headache (24.5% vs 17.5%), epistaxis (22.1% vs 1.9%), rash (20.2% vs 8.1%), telangiectasia (16.6% vs 4.4%), diarrhea (15.3% vs 10.0%), dizziness (14.7% vs 6.2%), and erythema (13.5% vs 3.1%).

Because of the potential for serious adverse reactions in the breastfed child, advise patients that breastfeeding is not recommended during treatment with WINREVAIR, and for 4 months after the final dose.

About PAH

Pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) is a rare, progressive and life-threatening blood vessel disorder characterized by the constriction of small pulmonary arteries and elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary circulation. Approximately 40,000 people in the U.S. are living with PAH. The disease progresses rapidly for many patients. PAH results in significant strain on the heart, leading to limited physical activity, heart failure and reduced life expectancy. The five-year mortality rate for patients with PAH is approximately 43%.

About Merck

At Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, we are unified around our purpose: We use the power of leading-edge science to save and improve lives around the world. For more than 130 years, we have brought hope to humanity through the development of important medicines and vaccines. We aspire to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company in the world – and today, we are at the forefront of research to deliver innovative health solutions that advance the prevention and treatment of diseases in people and animals. We foster a diverse and inclusive global workforce and operate responsibly every day to enable a safe, sustainable and healthy future for all people and communities. For more information, visit www.merck.com and connect with us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statement of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA

This news release of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA (the “company”) includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. There can be no guarantees with respect to pipeline candidates that the candidates will receive the necessary regulatory approvals or that they will prove to be commercially successful. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, general industry conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation and health care legislation in the United States and internationally; global trends toward health care cost containment; technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product development, including obtaining regulatory approval; the company’s ability to accurately predict future market conditions; manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of international economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of the company’s patents and other protections for innovative products; and the exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions.

The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at the SEC’s Internet site (www.sec.gov).

Please see Prescribing Information for WINREVAIR (sotatercept-csrk) at http://www.merck.com/product/usa/pi_circulars/w/winrevair/winrevair_pi.pdf, Patient Information for WINREVAIR at http://www.merck.com/product/usa/pi_circulars/w/winrevair/winrevair_ppi.pdf, and Instructions for Use for WINREVAIR (1-vial kit, 2-vial kit) at https://www.merck.com/product/usa/pi_circulars/w/winrevair/winrevair_ifu_1-vial_2-vial_kits.pdf.

