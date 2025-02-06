Merck Announces Phase 3 waveLINE-010 Trial Initiation Evaluating Zilovertamab Vedotin, an Investigational Antibody-Drug Conjugate, for the Treatment of Patients With Previously Untreated Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma

Expansion of the waveLINE clinical development program demonstrates company’s progress in advancing research in hematologic malignancies

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, today announced the initiation of waveLINE-010, a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating zilovertamab vedotin in combination with rituximab plus cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin and prednisone (R-CHP) compared to rituximab plus cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine and prednisone (R-CHOP) alone, for the treatment of patients with previously untreated diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). Zilovertamab vedotin is Merck's investigational antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) that targets receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1). Global recruitment of the waveLINE-010 trial has begun, with patients now enrolling.





“Following the encouraging results observed in the Phase 2 waveLINE-007 trial, we look forward to evaluating the potential clinical benefits of a combination regimen with zilovertamab vedotin in patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma compared to the current standard treatment,” said Dr. Gregory Lubiniecki, vice president, oncology clinical research, Merck Research Laboratories. “ADCs have shown promise as an important modality in the treatment of different cancer types, and the initiation of this Phase 3 waveLINE clinical trial demonstrates our commitment to researching zilovertamab vedotin to help address unmet needs for patients with this aggressive and most common form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.”

WaveLINE-010 is a randomized, open-label Phase 3 trial (ClinicalTrials.gov, NCT06717347), which is enrolling an estimated 1,046 patients globally. The primary endpoint is progression-free survival (PFS), and secondary endpoints include complete response (CR) rate at the end of the treatment, overall survival, event-free survival, duration of CR and safety.

Zilovertamab vedotin is currently being evaluated in the Phase 2/3 waveLINE-003 dose confirmation and expansion trial (NCT05139017) for the treatment of relapsed or refractory DLBCL and in the Phase 2 waveLINE-007 trial (NCT05406401) in combination with R-CHP in patients with previously untreated DLBCL. Merck recently presented data from this trial for the first time at the 66th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition in December 2024.

About diffuse large B-cell lymphoma

Lymphoma is cancer beginning in the lymphatic system – the network of organs, vessels and tissues that protects the body from infection. There are many subtypes of lymphoma, which is often categorized into two main types – Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, the most common form of NHL, is derived from white blood cells that grow rapidly and uncontrollably, enlarging the lymph nodes and often migrating to other parts of the body. DLBCL accounts for approximately 25-30% of all NHLs worldwide. In the U.S., it is estimated that approximately 25,000 patients are diagnosed with DLBCL each year. The five-year relative survival rate for DLBCL is 60-70%.

About zilovertamab vedotin (MK-2140)

Zilovertamab vedotin is an investigational ADC that targets ROR1. ROR1 is a transmembrane protein that is overexpressed in multiple hematologic malignancies. Merck is committed to research with zilovertamab vedotin across B-cell malignancies and is establishing a robust program of clinical trials under the name waveLINE. The waveLINE program includes a Phase 2/3 study in patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL (waveLINE-003, NCT05139017) and a Phase 2 study in patients with previously untreated DLBCL (waveLINE-007, NCT05406401).

About Merck in hematology

Merck is committed to advancing innovation and care for people with hematologic neoplasms and malignancies. Building on its leadership in oncology, the company has a broad clinical development program that evaluates novel mechanisms of action to address longstanding unmet needs for patients with hematologic disorders. Among Merck’s research efforts are studies evaluating multiple investigational medicines as monotherapy or in combination with other therapies across a range of hematologic neoplasms and malignancies.

Merck’s focus on cancer

Every day, we follow the science as we work to discover innovations that can help patients, no matter what stage of cancer they have. As a leading oncology company, we are pursuing research where scientific opportunity and medical need converge, underpinned by our diverse pipeline of more than 25 novel mechanisms. With one of the largest clinical development programs across more than 30 tumor types, we strive to advance breakthrough science that will shape the future of oncology. By addressing barriers to clinical trial participation, screening and treatment, we work with urgency to reduce disparities and help ensure patients have access to high-quality cancer care. Our unwavering commitment is what will bring us closer to our goal of bringing life to more patients with cancer. For more information, visit https://www.merck.com/research/oncology.

About Merck

At Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, we are unified around our purpose: We use the power of leading-edge science to save and improve lives around the world. For more than 130 years, we have brought hope to humanity through the development of important medicines and vaccines. We aspire to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company in the world – and today, we are at the forefront of research to deliver innovative health solutions that advance the prevention and treatment of diseases in people and animals.

