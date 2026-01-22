SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Mendra Launches with $82 Million Series A to Acquire, Develop, and Commercialize Therapeutics for High Unmet Need Rare Diseases

January 22, 2026 | 
2 min read

Financing co-led by OrbiMed, 8VC, and 5AM Ventures with participation from Lux Capital and Wing VC to advance high-impact rare disease therapies leveraging AI

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mendra, Inc. (“Mendra”), a biopharmaceutical company built to advance promising therapies for rare disease medicines, utilizing artificial intelligence (AI), today announced its launch in conjunction with the closing of an $82 million oversubscribed Series A financing. The round was co-led by OrbiMed, 8VC, and 5AM Ventures with participation from Lux Capital and Wing VC.



Mendra aims to modernize the development and commercialization of rare disease therapies to more efficiently reach patients on a global scale. The company plans to employ AI to accelerate patient identification, clinical trial enrollment, and access to global markets. Funds from the Series A will be leveraged to acquire and develop initial rare disease assets for Mendra’s portfolio.

“We are building Mendra to deliver high-potential rare disease medicines more effectively to patients on a global scale,” said Joshua Grass, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mendra. “By combining deep rare disease expertise with AI-driven capabilities across asset selection, clinical development, and global commercialization - some of the greatest challenges in rare disease drug development - we believe we can accelerate timelines, improve execution and expand access for these underserved patients.”

Leadership & Organization

Mendra is led by a seasoned management team with decades of experience spanning company building, rare disease drug development, global commercialization, and AI software development.

Leadership Team:

  • Joshua Grass, Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer, brings more than 20 years of biopharma leadership experience, including successful exits at Modis Therapeutics and Escient Pharmaceuticals, and an integral role in building BioMarin’s rare disease portfolio.
  • Jeff Ajer, Chief Commercial Officer, has more than 25 years of global commercialization experience, including serving as Chief Commercial Officer at BioMarin, where he built and led the company’s commercial infrastructure and launched multiple rare disease therapies worldwide.
  • Lalarukh Haris Shaikh, Ph.D., Co-founder & Chief Technology Officer, brings deep experience at the intersection of life sciences, healthcare and technology; she previously served as Executive Vice President of Life Sciences and Aerospace at Palantir Technologies.
  • Gregory Balani, Pharm.D., Vice President of Business Development, previously led business development at Escient Pharmaceuticals with prior BD roles at Zogenix and Bayer, and he most recently served as a venture investor at Avego Bioscience Capital.

About Mendra

Founded in 2025 by 8VC and 5AM, Mendra is a biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the development and commercialization of rare disease therapies worldwide. Led and co-founded by CEO Joshua Grass with a highly experienced leadership team, Mendra utilizes AI to address long-standing challenges in patient identification, data curation, and clinical development for rare diseases. By streamlining the drug development process, Mendra plans to accelerate access to innovative treatments for underserved patient populations. Mendra is headquartered in San Francisco. Learn more at https://www.mendra.com/


Contacts

Dan Budwick
1AB
dan@1abmedia.com

Gregory Balani
Mendra
info@mendra.com

Northern California Funding Series A Rare diseases
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Capitol in Washington
Government
Rare Pediatric Disease Vouchers, PBM Reform, up for Vote in House
January 21, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Job Trends
BioSpace Reveals Fresh Design With 2026 Hotbed Maps, Highlighting Life Sciences Hubs
January 20, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
Vector of a businessman standing at cross his career being offered financial incentives
Business
JPM26: Protagonist Has a $400M Decision To Make. It’s a No-Brainer
January 16, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Fund raising Capital Donation. Funds Support Concept. Fundraising. Collecting donations in jar.
Funding
Novo Foundation Pumps $850M Into Denmark, Europe to Bolster Innovation
January 16, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac