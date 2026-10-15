MannKind to Participate in the Chardan Healthcare Conference

DANBURY, Conn. and WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD), today announced that Chief Executive Officer Michael Castagna will participate in a panel focused on innovation across chronic respiratory diseases at the Chardan Healthcare Conference. Management will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

Panel: Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis & Chronic Respiratory Disease: Antifibrotics, CF, Bronchiectasis & COPD Innovation

Date: Tuesday, October 20, 2026

Time: 2:00–2:30 p.m. ET

A live webcast of the panel discussion will be available on the Events & Presentations section of MannKind’s Investor Relations website. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for approximately 90 days following the conference.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming chronic disease care through innovative, patient-centric solutions. Focused on cardiometabolic and orphan lung diseases, we develop and commercialize treatments that address serious unmet medical needs, including diabetes, pulmonary hypertension, and fluid overload in heart failure and chronic kidney disease.

With deep expertise in drug-device combinations, MannKind aims to deliver therapies designed to fit seamlessly into daily life.

Learn more at mannkindcorp.com.

CONTACT: Contacts: Investor Relations Kate Miranda ir@mnkd.com Media Relations Christie Iacangelo media@mnkd.com