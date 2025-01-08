Lung Cancer Research Foundation (LCRF) Announces Request for Proposals in Collaboration with Bayer Pharmaceuticals

Funding Opportunity Focused on Lung Cancers Harboring HER2 Mutations and/or Other HER2 Alterations

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Lung Cancer Research Foundation, in collaboration with Bayer Pharmaceuticals, announced submissions are being accepted for the $500,000, two-year award, titled LCRF|Bayer Research Award on Innovative Therapeutic Strategies to Treat Lung Cancers Harboring HER2 Mutations and/or Other HER2 Alterations.

Current immunotherapeutic strategies have shown limited success in treating lung cancers driven by EGFR or HER2 mutations, highlighting the urgent need for a deeper understanding of tumor response and resistance mechanisms. Furthermore, as existing therapeutic options for HER2-mutant lung cancers are not curative, innovative approaches are critical. This new grant initiative will focus on the role of HER2 alterations as oncogenic drivers and the development of novel therapeutic strategies to treat patients with HER2-mutant and HER2-altered tumors.

Projects supported by this award will address key mechanistic questions and therapeutic advancements across the care continuum, with the ultimate goal of improving patient outcomes and survivorship. Researchers are encouraged to integrate or plan clinical trials within their proposals to accelerate the translation of findings into impactful treatments. Additionally, projects should include correlative, translational research to advance understanding of HER2-driven lung cancers and must include a patient/patient advocate as a member of the research team and have a role in the project design.

“Expanding treatment options for patients affected by HER2 mutations and alterations is vital. Through this award, we hope to support research that drives near-term breakthroughs with tangible benefits for patients,” remarked Dr. Antoinette Wozniak, Chief Scientific Officer at LCRF.

Submissions to the Request for Proposals will be reviewed through a two-step process: Letters of Intent will be accepted until midnight on March 3, 2025; if selected, projects will then be chosen to submit full proposals. All applications will be subject to a rigorous review by LCRF’s Scientific Advisory Board. More details about the Request for Proposal, along with eligibility, requirements, and deadlines can be found at LCRF.org/FundingOpportunities.

