Lung Cancer Research Foundation Announces Recipients of LCRF|Bayer Lung Cancer Research Award

$1 Million in Research Grants Focused on Lung Cancers Harboring HER2 Mutations and/or Other HER2 Alterations Awarded

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lung Cancer Research Foundation (LCRF) is pleased to announce, in collaboration with Bayer Pharmaceuticals, the recipients of two research grants focused on innovative strategies to advance the understanding and management of lung cancers harboring HER2 mutations and/or other HER2 alterations.

These grants are awarded to projects that address important mechanistic questions and developmental therapeutics across the care continuum for HER2-mutant NSCLC, with the potential to improve patient outcomes. Titled LCRF|Bayer Research Award on Innovative Therapeutic Strategies to Treat Lung Cancers Harboring HER2 Mutations and/or Other HER2 Alterations, submissions were required to include correlative, translational research to advance the understanding of HER2-driven lung cancers. Additionally, submissions were required to include a patient or patient advocate as part of the research team with a role in project design. Awardees receive $500,000 over two years for their projects.

"There is an urgent need to understand the role of HER2 alterations as oncogenic drivers as well as tumor response and resistance mechanisms," says Kathryn O'Donnell, PhD, LCRF Scientific Advisory Board chair. "We are hopeful that these projects will drive tangible benefits for patients whose tumors harbor these mutations or alterations."

"We extend our congratulations to the recipients of these awards. We share the investigators' commitment to patients living with lung cancer, and the desire to bring impactful research results to not only improve treatments, but quality of life," said Lucia Regales, PhD, Global Medical & Evidence Strategy Lead Oncology at Bayer's Pharmaceuticals Division.

The recipients of the LCRF|Bayer Research Award on Innovative Therapeutic Strategies to Treat Lung Cancers Harboring HER2 Mutations and/or Other HER2 Alterations are:

Sarah Goldberg, MD,MPH



Yale School of Medicine



Associate Professor of Internal Medicine (Medical Oncology)



Associate Director, Hematology/Oncology Fellowship Program



Research Director, Center for Thoracic Cancers



Stratifying and Personalizing for HER2 Mutated Lung Cancers

Xiuning Le, MD, PhD



University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center



Associate Professor, Department of Thoracic/Head and Neck Medical Oncology



Division of Internal Medicine



Characterization of HER2 Mutations' Sensitivity to Sevabertinib & Development of Novel Combination Strategies to Overcome Resistance to Current HER2 Therapies

To learn more about LCRF funded research and its grants program, visit www.lcrf.org.

About the Lung Cancer Research Foundation (LCRF)

The Lung Cancer Research Foundation® (LCRF) is the leading nonprofit organization focused on funding innovative, high-reward research with the potential to extend survival and improve quality of life for people with lung cancer. LCRF's mission is to improve lung cancer outcomes by funding research for the prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and cure of lung cancer. To date, LCRF has funded 431 research grants, totaling nearly $49 million, the highest amount provided by a nonprofit organization dedicated to funding lung cancer research. For more information, visit lcrf.org.

