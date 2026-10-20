Lumicell Appoints Marnie Curbow as Chief Executive Officer to Lead Company’s Next Chapter of Growth and Innovation

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumicell, Inc., a leader in fluorescence-guided imaging technology for cancer detection, today announced the promotion of Marnie Curbow to Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Curbow, who previously served as the company's Chief Commercial Officer, will lead Lumicell as it enters its next phase of commercial growth, focuses on future product development, and works to expand the impact of its innovative technology in cancer surgery.

Curbow joined Lumicell in October 2025 as Vice President of Sales and was promoted to Chief Commercial Officer, where she assumed responsibility for sales, marketing, reimbursement, and clinical applications. In less than a year, she has played a pivotal role in building Lumicell's commercial organization, strengthening its go-to-market strategy, and establishing the foundation for continued growth. Her appointment as CEO reflects the breadth of her leadership and the company's confidence in her ability to guide Lumicell through its next stage of development.

"Marnie has made an extraordinary impact at Lumicell in a remarkably short period of time," said Dr. Andrey Zarur, Chairman of the Board of Lumicell. "She joined us with a deep understanding of breast oncology and a proven record of commercial leadership, but she quickly demonstrated that her capabilities extend far beyond any single function. She has earned the trust of our employees, clinical partners, and leadership team through her ability to set a clear direction, move decisively, and bring people together around our mission. The Board is confident that Marnie is the right leader to take Lumicell forward as we enter this important next chapter."

Curbow brings nearly two decades of experience spanning breast oncology, surgery, diagnostics, and therapeutics. Throughout her career, she has helped build and scale commercial organizations and bring innovative technologies to market. Prior to joining Lumicell, she served as GM & VP Sales Diagnostics for the Americas at Rhinomed, where she launched a novel diagnostic and secured a SPARK accelerator award from BARDA. Her breadth of clinical and commercial experience across the breast cancer continuum provides a distinctive perspective as Lumicell continues to advance its technology and expand its reach.

"I am deeply honored to lead Lumicell at this pivotal moment in the company's journey," said Marnie Curbow, Chief Executive Officer of Lumicell. "What drew me to Lumicell was the extraordinary potential of our technology and the strength of the people behind it. Since joining the company, I have seen firsthand the dedication of our team and the tremendous commitment of the surgeons and clinical partners who share our vision for improving cancer surgery. We have built a strong foundation, and now it is time to accelerate. Together, we will continue to advance our commercial momentum, deepen our partnerships across the clinical community, and pursue new opportunities to bring real-time visualization to cancer surgery. I am excited about what we can accomplish together for surgeons and, most importantly, for patients."

Lumicell's fluorescence-guided surgery system is designed to help surgeons identify residual cancer during lumpectomy surgery. The company's technology received FDA approval in April 2024 and is currently implemented in hospitals across the United States.

Under Curbow's leadership, Lumicell will continue to focus on advancing the adoption of pegulicianine fluorescence-guided surgery (pFGS), strengthening its commercial and clinical partnerships, expanding the current investor base and pursuing opportunities to expand the application of its technology across additional solid tumor indications.

About Lumicell

Lumicell is a privately held life sciences company revolutionizing the intraoperative detection of cancer with its real-time fluorescence imaging technology. Lumicell's proprietary technology is FDA-approved for use in the treatment of breast cancer and is also being explored for further development across a wide variety of solid tumor indications. For more information, please visit www.Lumicell.com and www.Lumisystem.com. Follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect Lumicell's current views about future events and are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause its actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the regulatory process to approve pharmaceutical drugs or medical devices.

Media Contact:



media@lumicell.com

Indications for Use

LUMISIGHT, an optical imaging agent, and Lumicell DVS, a fluorescence imaging device, are indicated for fluorescence imaging in adults with breast cancer as an adjunct for the intraoperative detection of cancerous tissue within the resection cavity following removal of the primary specimen during lumpectomy surgery.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

What is LUMISIGHT (pegulicianine) and Lumicell DVS?

LUMISIGHT (pegulicianine), an optical imaging agent, and Lumicell DVS, a fluorescence imaging device, are used in adults with breast cancer to help detect any remaining cancerous tissue at the surgical site following removal of the primary specimen during a lumpectomy procedure.

What is the most important information I should know about LUMISIGHT?

Hypersensitivity Reactions: LUMISIGHT may cause serious hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylaxis. Anaphylaxis has occurred in 4/726 (0.6%) of patients in clinical studies. Tell your doctor if you have any history of hypersensitivity reactions to pegulicianine or to contrast media or products containing polyethylene glycol (PEG). Your healthcare provider should have emergency resuscitation drugs, equipment, and trained personnel available during the use of LUMISIGHT. Healthcare providers should monitor all patients for hypersensitivity reactions and if one is suspected, immediately discontinue the injection and initiate appropriate therapy.

LUMISIGHT may cause serious hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylaxis. Anaphylaxis has occurred in 4/726 (0.6%) of patients in clinical studies. Tell your doctor if you have any history of hypersensitivity reactions to pegulicianine or to contrast media or products containing polyethylene glycol (PEG). Your healthcare provider should have emergency resuscitation drugs, equipment, and trained personnel available during the use of LUMISIGHT. Healthcare providers should monitor all patients for hypersensitivity reactions and if one is suspected, immediately discontinue the injection and initiate appropriate therapy. The most common side effects (≥1%) include hypersensitivity and an abnormal color in urine.

What additional important information should I know about LUMISIGHT and Lumicell DVS?

Adjunctive Use : Lumicell DVS is for use as part of the lumpectomy procedure and is not a replacement for the standard of care procedures and pathology.

: Lumicell DVS is for use as part of the lumpectomy procedure and is not a replacement for the standard of care procedures and pathology. Risk of Misdiagnosis: The absence of a signal in surgery does not rule out cancer. Additionally, a positive signal may be seen in non-cancerous tissue.

The absence of a signal in surgery does not rule out cancer. Additionally, a positive signal may be seen in non-cancerous tissue. Interference from Dyes Used for Sentinel Lymph Node Mapping: Your healthcare provider should avoid use of dyes before imaging the lumpectomy cavity in patients who have received LUMISIGHT.

Your healthcare provider should avoid use of dyes before imaging the lumpectomy cavity in patients who have received LUMISIGHT. Other Risks: Using the Lumicell DVS handheld probe may cause tissue damage or infection.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit MedWatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088. Please see the LUMISIGHT Prescribing Information, including Boxed Warning, and Lumicell DVS Instructions for Use. For complete product information visit www.LumiSystem.com.

Rx only

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SOURCE Lumicell, Inc.