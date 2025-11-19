Lumenis Launches New Stellar M22™ Skin Treatments Platform with XPL™ Technology Backed by New Clinical Data at the Annual American Society for Dermatologic Surgery Meeting (ASDS)

Stellar M22™ offers over 30 different treatments for skin and hair removal, delivering safe and outstanding clinical results

The new Stellar M22™ features XPL™ (Expert Pulsed Light) Technology with advanced in motion treatment capability — the latest innovation from the inventors of IPL

YOKNE'AM ILLIT, Israel, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumenis Be. Ltd. , a leading energy-based medical device company, unveiled the latest edition of its groundbreaking multi-application aesthetic platform, the Stellar M22™ with XPL™ Technology powered by four cutting-edge technologies and approved to treat over 30 different indications. Stellar M22™ enables versatile treatment workflows and outstanding patient outcomes, for any age, gender, and skin type — all in one compact system. Underscoring its clinical impact, Lumenis showcased positive clinical data at the 2025 Annual American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) Meeting demonstrating the platform's unparalleled ability to achieve at least a 70% improvement in just a single XPL session.

From the inventors and pioneers of the IPL therapy approach, the gold standard of photo rejuvenation since 1993, Stellar M22™ with XPL™ is designed for aesthetics professionals committed to delivering best-in-class treatments and showcasing their full expertise through elevated versatility. As the multi-billion-dollar energy-based skincare market continues its explosive growth, Stellar M22™ sets a new standard for multi-application platforms, building upon the legacy of 30,000+ installations across multiple device generations worldwide.

Key system innovations include:

XPL™ (Expert Pulsed Light) Technology: Latest advancement in pulsed light technology featuring 8 expert filters, sub-pulsing technology, and Advanced Pulse Design for broad versatility and precision control of each variable of the pulse parameters

XPL™ Glide Mode: NEW feature enabling precise, faster treatments in motion with increased comfort and high-speed passes — suitable for skin rejuvenation treatments and coverage of larger treatment areas

Diverse Treatment Modalities: Addresses uneven skin tone and texture improvement, large vascular lesions, and dark tattoo removal

ResurFX® BrushFX™ Mode: NEW capability delivering natural-looking texture effects with refined, air-brush style blending for seamless aesthetic finishes

Hybrid treatment modalities: Featuring unique treatments such as PhotoFABULOUS™ which combines two leading Stellar technologies - XPL and ResurFX for complete skin rejuvenation, and SmoothGlo™ which pairs two of Lumenis's leading systems – Stellar XPL and triLift RF Microneedling for improvement is skin texture, tone, and volume

850+ Built-in Expert Protocols: Simplifies delegation and ensures repeatable, consistent outcomes across treatment teams

"At Lumenis, innovation is at the heart of everything we do, and the new Stellar M22 with XPL™ Technology is a shining example of that commitment. This powerful, multi-application platform meets the evolving needs of today's aesthetic providers, offering unparalleled versatility and clinically proven efficacy across a wide range of skin concerns," said Tzipi Ozer-Armon, CEO of Lumenis. "With Stellar M22, we're not just delivering a platform — we're providing a transformative tool that elevates clinical practice and empowers patients to look and feel their best."

At ASDS 2025, the company demonstrated the system's power in a retrospective evaluation by highlighting clinical data of achieving excellent clearance of cutaneous lesions (76-100% cleared) after only one session of XPL treatment for both vascular and pigmented lesions. Even after just a single pass of XPL treatment, patients achieved good clearance (51-75%), demonstrating the system's effectiveness even after a single session.

Dr. Gilly Munavalli, Director and Founder of Dermatology, Laser, & Vein Specialists, Charlotte, NC, added, "The Stellar M22™, backed by 30 years of refinement, delivers consistently outstanding clinical results. Having used an M22 for the past 15 years with great results, I am amazed at how much the Stellar surpasses its predecessor in every way. Enhanced by Expert Pulsed Light technology, its advanced pulse design and practitioner focused usability make it an indispensable tool in my practice. The new XPL Glide mode further expands its capabilities with the ability to perform treatments more quickly, comfortably, and with minimal downtime."

Stellar M22™ isn't just an aesthetic platform — it's a growth engine for modern practices. With 850+ built-in expert protocols, teams can delegate confidently and deliver consistent, repeatable results. This all-in-one system consolidates multiple modalities and accelerates treatment cycles, enabling practices to scale efficiently and expand services with maximum versatility. Backed by 30 years of innovation and 150+ clinical studies, Stellar M22™ caters for a broad patient demographic — safe for all skin types year-round — while producing great visible results.

For more information about Stellar M22™, please visit: Lumenis.com/StellarM22

About Lumenis

Lumenis is a global leader in the medical aesthetics and eye care markets and is a world-renowned expert in developing and commercializing innovative energy-based technologies, including Laser, Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) and Radiofrequency (RF). For more than 50 years, Lumenis' ground-breaking products have redefined medical treatments and set technological and clinical gold-standards, revolutionizing existing treatment methods, and creating solutions for previously untreatable conditions. Lumenis is a portfolio company of EQT Group. For more information regarding Lumenis' range of clinical solutions, please visit: www.lumenis.com.

About Stellar M22™

Stellar M22™ is a next-generation, multi-application aesthetic platform developed by Lumenis, a global leader in energy-based medical technologies. Building on the legacy of the iconic M22, Stellar M22 integrates four advanced technologies -XPL™, ResurFX® Multi-Spot™ Nd:YAG, and Q-Switched Nd:YAG -into one modular system, enabling treatment of over 30 skin conditions and hair removal across all skin types, ages, and genders. Clinically validated and globally trusted, Stellar M22 is designed to deliver superior patient outcomes with enhanced comfort, speed, and versatility. With over 30,000 systems sold worldwide and more than 150 clinical studies supporting its efficacy, Stellar M22 continues to set the gold standard in aesthetic care.

