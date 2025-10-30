SUBSCRIBE
LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings to Present at the Spartan Capital Investor Conference 2025, November 3

October 30, 2025 | 
1 min read

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (“LIXTE” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LIXT, LIXTW), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company advancing LB-100, a first-in-class inhibitor of protein phosphatase 2A (PP2A), today announced that Geordan Pursglove, its chief executive officer, will present at the Spartan Capital Investor Conference 2025 in New York, on November 3, 2025, at 4 p.m. ET. Management will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

The conference will be held at the Marriott Marquis Hotel, 1535 Broadway. To register or schedule a one-on-one meeting, please visit https://spartancapital.com/spartan-capital-investor-conference-2025/.

About LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc.

LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on new targets for cancer drug development and developing and commercializing cancer therapies. LIXTE has demonstrated that its first-in-class lead clinical PP2A inhibitor, LB-100, is well-tolerated in cancer patients at doses associated with anti-cancer activity. Based on extensive published preclinical data (see www.lixte.com), LB-100 has the potential to significantly enhance chemotherapies and immunotherapies and improve outcomes for patients with cancer.

LIXTE’s lead compound, LB-100, is part of a pioneering effort in an entirely new field of cancer biology – activation lethality – that is advancing a new treatment paradigm. LIXTE's new approach is covered by a comprehensive patent portfolio. Proof-of-concept clinical trials are currently in progress for Ovarian Clear Cell Carcinoma, Metastatic Colon Cancer and Advanced Soft Tissue Sarcoma. Additional information about LIXTE can be found at www.lixte.com.

For more information about LIXTE, contact: 

info@lixte.com
General Phone: (631) 830-7092; Investor Phone: (888) 289-5533
or
PondelWilkinson Inc. Investor Relations pwinvestor@pondel.com
Roger Pondel: (310) 279-5965; Laurie Berman: (310) 279-5962


Florida Events
