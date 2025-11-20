Lilly announces plans to open Lilly Gateway Labs site in Philadelphia

Gateway Labs model provides lab space and tailored scientific engagement to fuel next-generation medicines

New Center City site, in partnership with Breakthrough Properties, will host a select group of early-stage biotech companies

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) today announced plans to open a new Lilly Gateway Labs (LGL) site in Philadelphia, bringing its distinctive model of scientific partnership to a city known for shaping the future of medicine.

The new Gateway Labs site will occupy 44,000 square feet of 2300 Market, a life sciences facility in Center City newly developed and operated by Breakthrough Properties. Biotechs based in the site will have access to dedicated, fully equipped wet lab facilities alongside the strategic scientific engagement that has been the hallmark of the Gateway Labs approach.

"Philadelphia has long led biotech innovation, from early vaccine development to pioneering gene therapy and CAR-T treatments and discovering new approaches to Alzheimer's disease. Today's local biotech scene builds on that legacy with founders tackling medicine's toughest challenges," said Julie Gilmore, Ph.D., vice president, and global head of Lilly Gateway Labs and Catalyze360 Portfolio Management. "Access to top-notch lab infrastructure is essential, but success for early-stage companies also requires experienced thought partners who understand the science and can help navigate the challenging journey from discovery through early clinical development."

Lilly's expanded Philadelphia presence underscores its strategy of establishing Gateway Labs sites in communities where research excellence and entrepreneurial ambition converge. Anchored by leading academic medical centers and serving a diverse patient population, Philadelphia has evolved as an upper tier life sciences innovation hub where foundational research rapidly advances toward clinical application. With the addition of Philadelphia, Gateway's U.S. footprint now includes four geographic centers of innovation, including Boston, South San Francisco, and San Diego. In each locale, Lilly Gateway Labs serves as a catalyst for community-building across life science sectors, synergizing the efforts of biotechs, venture partners, and other ecosystem partners.

Lilly Gateway Labs is part of Lilly Catalyze360, alongside Lilly Ventures, Lilly ExploR&D, and Lilly TuneLab, which together support biotech innovation by providing access to strategic capital, lab space and technology, and research and development capabilities including advanced AI models. Since the first Gateway Labs site opened in 2019, resident companies have collectively raised more than $3 billion, fueling progress on over 50 therapeutic programs.

Lilly is a medicine company turning science into healing to make life better for people around the world. We've been pioneering life-changing discoveries for nearly 150 years, and today our medicines help tens of millions of people across the globe. Harnessing the power of biotechnology, chemistry and genetic medicine, our scientists are urgently advancing new discoveries to solve some of the world's most significant health challenges: redefining diabetes care; treating obesity and curtailing its most devastating long-term effects; advancing the fight against Alzheimer's disease; providing solutions to some of the most debilitating immune system disorders; and transforming the most difficult-to-treat cancers into manageable diseases. With each step toward a healthier world, we're motivated by one thing: making life better for millions more people. That includes delivering innovative clinical trials that reflect the diversity of our world and working to ensure our medicines are accessible and affordable. To learn more, visit Lilly.com and Lilly.com/news, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. C-LLY

Lilly Gateway Labs is a best-in-class innovation hub that connects promising, early-stage biotechs to the power of Lilly's expertise. By fostering scientific breakthroughs and helping biotechs remove hurdles, we help companies speed the development of life-changing medicines for patients around the world. Since the opening of the first Gateway Labs site in December 2019, participating companies have attracted more than $3 billion in capital supporting more than 50 therapeutics and platforms currently in development. Gateway Labs has sites in South San Francisco, San Diego, Boston, Philadelphia, Beijing, and Shanghai to meet the needs of emerging biotechs in thriving life science communities. For more information on Gateway Labs, visit www.gatewaylabs.lilly.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) including about planned investments, expansion and related initiatives and reflects Lilly's current beliefs and expectations. However, as with any such undertaking, there are substantial risks and uncertainties in the manufacturing process, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products any of which could impact the overall commercial success of our products, and as related to cost, completion timing, expected capacity, personnel, and other factors which could impact expected benefits of the capacity expansion and related initiatives. For further discussion of risks and uncertainties relevant to Lilly's business that could cause actual results to differ from Lilly's expectations, see Lilly's Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Lilly undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this release.

