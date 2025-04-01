Life Spine, Inc. Appoints Richard Mueller as President & Chief Executive Officer

HUNTLEY, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Life Spine, Inc., a leading medical device company specializing in the design, development, and manufacturing of innovative products for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders, announces Richard Mueller as its new President & Chief Executive Officer (CEO).





Mr. Mueller joined Life Spine, Inc. in 2015 as Chief Operating Officer (COO), bringing with him over 30 years of experience in the medical device industry. Prior to his tenure at Life Spine, Inc., he held executive leadership roles at TransEnterix, Inc. and NuVasive, Inc. His extensive background in strategic operations and product innovation has been instrumental in the company’s continued growth and leadership in Micro Invasive™ solutions for spine surgery.

“The Life Spine, Inc. Board is excited to have Mr. Mueller as the next President & CEO,” said Ken Hachikian, Chairperson of the Board. “During his time as COO, Life Spine, along with its talented leadership team and employees, has remained at the forefront of Micro Invasive products and procedures. We look forward to the team’s continued success under his leadership.”

“The company has made remarkable progress in advancing innovative, minimally invasive spinal solutions, and I am excited to collaborate with our exceptional team to continue delivering groundbreaking technologies that enhance patient outcomes and elevate the standard of care. Together, we will build on our successful achievements and continue to drive sustained growth,” said Richard Mueller.

Mr. Mueller is a graduate of Case Western Reserve University, where he also serves on the Board of Trustees. His appointment as CEO continues Life Spine’s mission to advance spinal healthcare through innovation and excellence.

About Life Spine, Inc.

Life Spine is dedicated to improving the quality of life for spinal patients by increasing procedural efficiency and efficacy through innovative design, uncompromising quality standards, and driving the most technologically advanced manufacturing platforms. Life Spine, which is privately held, is based in Huntley, Illinois. For more information, please visit: http://www.lifespine.com.

