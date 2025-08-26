Life Biosciences Presents New Data at ARDD 2025 on the Company’s Partial Epigenetic Reprogramming Platform in Liver and Ocular Diseases

ER-300 improves key biomarkers of liver health in an animal model of MASH

These data, along with additional ER-100 preclinical data from a nonhuman primate model of NAION demonstrating clear restoration of methylation patterns with functional enrichment of neuronal regeneration processes, show the potential of Life Bio’s partial epigenetic reprogramming platform to address diseases across multiple organs and systems

BOSTON, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life Biosciences (“Life Bio”), a biotechnology company pioneering cellular rejuvenation therapies to reverse and prevent multiple diseases of aging, today announced new preclinical data presented at the 12th Aging Research and Drug Discovery (ARDD) Meeting highlighting the cross system therapeutic impact of its Partial Epigenetic Reprogramming (PER) platform, a novel therapeutic approach for reversing optic neuropathies and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH).

Life Bio’s PER platform is designed to partially reprogram the epigenome of aged and injured cells to a younger and healthier state via expression of three of the four Yamanaka factors [Oct4, Sox2, Klf4 (OSK)]. By targeting a root cause of aging at the epigenetic level, this approach offers the potential to address a wide range of age-related diseases across organs and systems.

“With MASH afflicting about 5% of the global population, and its association with significant morbidities including risk of cirrhosis and liver cancer, new and innovative approaches are needed to improve the lives of individuals impacted by this disease,” said Jerry McLaughlin, Chief Executive Officer of Life Bio. “While still in its early stages of development, we are encouraged by the potential of ER-300 to improve key liver scores. With ER-100 on track to enter human trials in the first quarter of 2026 for two optic neuropathies, we see immense potential of our partial epigenetic reprogramming platform to reverse and prevent multiple age-related diseases.”

Sharon Rosenzweig-Lipson, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Life Bio, added, “We are excited to share these new preclinical results highlighting the potential of our cellular rejuvenation approach to improve health in an animal model of the liver disease MASH. Our cellular rejuvenation therapies work by modifying gene expression without changing the underlying genomic DNA and by targeting a core biological driver of aging shared across many tissues, we aim to tackle a broad spectrum of age-related diseases with our therapies. These results bring us closer to pioneering a new class of epigenetic therapies that can modify the biology of aging itself and, in doing so, transform how age-related diseases, such as optic neuropathies and MASH, are addressed.”

Key highlights from the presentation include:

In a preclinical mouse model of MASH (GAN DIO-MASH): ER-300 significantly improved liver scores for ALT (alanine transaminase), AST (aspartate transaminase), total cholesterol, total bile acids, NAFLD (non-alcoholic fatty liver disease) scores, % hepatocytes with lipid droplets, liver weight, and steatosis score, supporting ER-300’s potential to improve multiple aspects of liver health.

In a preclinical nonhuman primate model of NAION: ER-100 restored methylation patterns with functional enrichment of neuronal regeneration processes, providing clear evidence of epigenetic reprogramming tied to functional improvements. These latest data complement prior results in the same nonhuman primate model showing tight control of delivery to retinal ganglion cells and restoration of cellular function as demonstrated by pattern electroretinogram.







About Life Biosciences

Life Bio is a biotechnology company pioneering cellular rejuvenation therapies to reverse and prevent multiple diseases of aging. The company’s proprietary Partial Epigenetic Reprogramming (PER) platform utilizes three transcription factors—Oct4, Sox2, and Klf4—to restore older and damaged cells to a younger and healthier state. This innovative approach targets a root cause of aging at the epigenetic level, thereby offering the potential to address a wide range of serious age-related diseases. Life Bio’s lead program, ER-100, is being developed for optic neuropathies, including glaucoma and non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION), with plans to enter the clinic in the first quarter of 2026 for both indications. Beyond ER-100, the company is strategically broadening its therapeutic pipeline to address additional age-related diseases, underscoring the platform’s versatility and transformative potential. For more information, visit www.lifebiosciences.com or follow Life Bio on Twitter (X) and LinkedIn.

