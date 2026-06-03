Lexicon to Present Data at the American Diabetes Association (ADA) 2026 Scientific Sessions

Presentations highlight consistent A1c reductions with sotagliflozin in type 1 diabetes and pharmacokinetics of pilavapadin across renal function groups

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX) today announced that it will present data from clinical studies of sotagliflozin in Type 1 diabetes (T1D) and pilavapadin in diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain (DPNP) at the American Diabetes Association (ADA) 2026 Scientific Sessions, being held June 5-8 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

“We look forward to engaging with the diabetes community at ADA 2026, as well as sharing additional data from clinical studies of our novel, orally administered investigational therapies for T1D and DPNP,” said Craig Granowitz, M.D., Ph.D., Lexicon’s senior vice president and chief medical officer. “In particular, we are pleased to see continued evidence of the mechanistic benefits of SGLT1 and SGLT2 inhibition in people with T1D, reinforcing the potential of sotagliflozin ahead of a potential New Drug Application (NDA) resubmission in T1D, which is currently on track for mid-year 2026.”

Presentation details:

“Consistency of Glycemic Improvement with Sotagliflozin across Key Subgroups in Adults with Type 1 Diabetes: Pooled Analysis from inTandem Trials”

Date : Sunday, June 7, 2026

: Sunday, June 7, 2026 Time : 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. CEST

: 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. CEST Location : Poster Hall (Halls D-E)

: Poster Hall (Halls D-E) Presenter: M. Belinda Hardin, PharmD, BCPS, US Medical Affairs, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

“Renal Function Does Not Affect Pilavapadin Pharmacokinetics: Results from a Phase 1, Open-Label, Parallel-Group Study”

Date : Sunday, June 7, 2026

: Sunday, June 7, 2026 Time : 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. CEST

: 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. CEST Location : Poster Hall (Halls D-E)

: Poster Hall (Halls D-E) Presenter: Rodica Pop-Busui M.D., Ph.D, Oregon Health & Science University

About Sotagliflozin

Discovered using Lexicon’s unique approach to gene science, sotagliflozin is an oral inhibitor of two proteins responsible for glucose regulation known as sodium-glucose cotransporter types 2 and 1 (SGLT2 and SGLT1). SGLT2 is responsible for glucose and sodium reabsorption by the kidney and SGLT1 is responsible for glucose and sodium absorption in the gastrointestinal tract. Sotagliflozin has been studied in multiple patient populations encompassing heart failure, diabetes, and chronic kidney disease in clinical studies involving approximately 20,000 patients. Sotagliflozin is also currently under investigation for another cardiac condition, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM).

About Pilavapadin

Pilavapadin is a potent, once-daily, orally administered, selective investigational small-molecule inhibitor of AP2-associated kinase 1 (AAK1), a novel target for neuropathic pain. Discovered using Lexicon’s unique gene science approach through the Genome5000™ program, AAK1 was identified as a promising target for the treatment of neuropathic pain. Preclinical studies showed that pilavapadin penetrates the central nervous system and reduces pain behavior across multiple neuropathic pain models, without affecting opioid pathways.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission of pioneering medicines that transform patients’ lives. Lexicon has a pipeline of drug candidates in discovery, preclinical, and clinical development in neuropathic pain, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), obesity and metabolic disorders, and other cardiometabolic indications. For additional information, please visit www.lexpharma.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements relating to Lexicon’s financial position and long-term outlook on its business, including the commercialization of its approved products and the clinical development of, regulatory filings for, and potential therapeutic and commercial potential of its drug candidates. In addition, this press release also contains forward looking statements relating to Lexicon’s growth and future operating results, discovery, development and commercialization of products, strategic alliances and intellectual property, as well as other matters that are not historical facts or information. All forward-looking statements are based on management’s current assumptions and expectations and involve risks, uncertainties and other important factors, specifically including Lexicon’s ability to meet its capital requirements, successfully commercialize its approved products, successfully conduct preclinical and clinical development and obtain necessary regulatory approvals of its other drug candidates on its anticipated timelines, achieve its operational objectives, obtain patent protection for its discoveries and establish strategic alliances, as well as additional factors relating to manufacturing, intellectual property rights, and the therapeutic or commercial value of its approved products and other drug candidates. Any of these risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause Lexicon’s actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Information identifying such important factors is contained under “Risk Factors” in Lexicon’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Lexicon undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For Media Inquiries:

Dave Belian

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

lexinvest@lexpharma.com



For Investor Inquiries:

Lisa DeFrancesco

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

lexinvest@lexpharma.com