Lexeo Therapeutics Announces Multiple Presentations at the 29th American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting

Oral and poster presentations highlight progress across cardiac genetic medicine pipeline and optimized, Sf9-baculovirus AAV manufacturing platform

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXEO), a clinical stage genetic medicine company dedicated to pioneering novel treatments for cardiovascular diseases, announced today that new data supporting its cardiac gene therapy programs and optimized AAV manufacturing approach will be presented at the 29th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) taking place May 11-15, 2026 in Boston, MA.

“We’re excited to return to ASGCT with a broad and compelling set of presentations that highlight the depth of Lexeo’s science and continued progress across our pipeline, from encouraging cardiac and neurologic data in Friedreich ataxia (FA) to a novel TNNI3 gene therapy program enabled by an innovative and clinically relevant porcine disease model, and an industry-leading, highly optimized AAV manufacturing platform,” said Narinder Bhalla, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Lexeo Therapeutics. “ASGCT provides an important opportunity to demonstrate the strength of our science to a broad industry audience, and we believe this work reflects our continued ability to advance differentiated programs with the potential to deliver meaningful impact for patients.”

Lexeo Presentation Details:

Oral Presentation

Title: A Gene Therapy Approach for the Treatment of TNNI3 Cardiomyopathy

Presenter: Darla Tharp, PhD, University of Missouri

Date/Time: Tuesday, May 12, 3:30 p.m. ET

Session Title and Location: Preclinical Translational Large Animal Studies, MCEC Room 258ABC (Level 2)

Presentation ID: 114

Oral Presentation

Title: Demonstrated Comparability Between Adherent HEK293 and Sf9 Baculovirus Suspension AAVrh.10 Clinical Manufacturing Process

Presenter: Harris Shaikh, Lexeo Therapeutics

Date/Time: Friday, May 15, 11:00 a.m. ET

Session Title and Location: Analytics and Assay Development: Potency Evaluation, MCEC Room 257AB (Level 2)

Presentation ID: 467

Poster Presentation

Title: Scale-Up and Manufacturing Comparability of an Sf RVN Baculovirus Production Process from 10 L to 200 L for AAV

Presenter: Nene Kalu, PhD, Lexeo Therapeutics

Date/Time: Thursday, May 14, 5:00 p.m. ET

Session Title and Location: Poster Reception, MCEC Exhibit and Poster Hall (Halls B2-C, Exhibit Level)

Presentation ID: 3231

Presentation Details for AAVrh.10hFXN (LX2006) Gene Therapy Candidate:

Oral Presentation

Title: Gene Therapy for Friedreich Ataxia Cardiomyopathy: Safety and Preliminary Assessment of Efficacy

Presenter: Ronald Crystal, MD, Professor and Chairman, Department of Genetic Medicine, Weill Cornell Medicine

Date/Time: Wednesday, May 13, 8:00 a.m. ET

Session Title and Location: Emerging Clinical Evidence in Cell and Gene Therapy: Long-Term Outcomes, Biomarkers, and First-in-Human Insights, MCEC Room 107ABC (Level 1)

Presentation ID: 140

Poster Presentation

Title: Gene Therapy for the Neurologic Manifestations of Friedreich’s Ataxia by Delivery of Therapeutic AAV Vectors to the Cerebellum: Comparison of Direct Cerebellar Delivery to Cerebral Spinal Fluid Administration via the Cisterna Magna

Presenter: Dolan Sondhi, PhD, Department of Genetic Medicine, Weill Cornell Medicine

Date/Time: Wednesday, May 13, 5:00 p.m. ET

Session Title and Location: Poster Reception, MCEC Exhibit and Poster Hall (Halls B2-C, Exhibit Level)

Presentation ID 2458

Other Session Presentations:

Educational Symposium

Title: Integrating Sequencing into Product Release and Comparability Testing

Presenter: Timothy Fenn, PhD, Lexeo Therapeutics

Date/Time: Thursday, May 14, 11:07 a.m. ET

Session Title and Location: Next-Generation Sequencing and Analytics for Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing (Organized by the CMC Committee), MCEC Room 162AB (Level 1)

Full abstracts are available on the ASGCT Annual Meeting website, and conference participants can also access posters through the ASGCT website.

Dr. Ronald Crystal is a founder, chief scientific advisor, consultant, equity holder and board observer of Lexeo Therapeutics and is an inventor on intellectual property assigned to Weill Cornell Medicine. Dr. Dolan Sondhi holds equity in Lexeo Therapeutics.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics is a New York City-based, clinical stage genetic medicine company dedicated to reshaping heart health by applying pioneering science to fundamentally change how cardiovascular diseases are treated. The Company is advancing a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that take aim at the underlying genetic causes of conditions, including LX2006 in Friedreich ataxia (FA), LX2020 in plakophilin-2 (PKP2) arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy, LX2022 in hypertrophic TNNI3 cardiomyopathy, and others in devastating diseases with high unmet need.

About LX2006

LX2006 is an AAV-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of FA cardiomyopathy, the leading cause of death in individuals with FA which affects approximately 5,000 people in the United States. LX2006 is designed to systemically deliver a functional frataxin (FXN) gene to promote the expression of the frataxin protein and restore mitochondrial function in myocardial cells. LX2006 is being evaluated in two clinical trials, the Lexeo-sponsored SUNRISE-FA Phase 1/2 clinical trial (NCT05445323) and the Weill Cornell Medicine investigator-initiated Phase 1A trial (NCT05302271). LX2006 has been granted Breakthrough Therapy, Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy, Orphan Drug, Rare Pediatric Disease and Fast Track designations by the FDA, admitted into the FDA CMC Development and Readiness Pilot (CDRP) program, and granted orphan medicinal product designation by the European Commission.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, Lexeo’s expectations and plans regarding its current product candidates and programs, and the timing and likelihood of potential regulatory approval. Words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “objective,” “intend,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “would,” “expect,” “believe,” “design,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “develop,” “plan” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While Lexeo believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current information available to the company as well as certain estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties (including, without limitation, those set forth in Lexeo’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)), many of which are beyond the company’s control and subject to change. Actual results could be materially different from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of many factors, including but not limited to: risks and uncertainties related to global macroeconomic conditions and related volatility; expectations regarding the initiation, progress, and expected results of Lexeo’s preclinical studies, clinical trials and research and development programs; the unpredictable relationship between preclinical study results and clinical study results; delays in submission of regulatory filings or failure to receive regulatory approval; liquidity and capital resources; and other risks and uncertainties identified in Lexeo’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the annual period ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on March 30, 2026 and subsequent future filings Lexeo may make with the SEC. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. Lexeo claims the protection of the Safe Harbor contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for forward-looking statements. Lexeo expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter any statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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Investor Response:

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