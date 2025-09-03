Legendary Scientist and Biotech Veteran Joins CancerVax as Strategic Advisor

Dr. Gordon Ringold to advise on various strategies related to the development of the Company’s novel cancer treatment platform

Lehi, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lehi, Utah, September 3, 2025 – CancerVax, Inc., the developer of a breakthrough universal cancer treatment platform that uses the body’s immune system to treat cancer, today announced that Gordon Ringold, PhD has joined the Company and will serve as Strategic Advisor.

CancerVax was founded on the idea that disguising cancer cells to resemble foreign pathogens, such as the measles virus, could effectively “trick” the immune system into recognizing and aggressively attacking them. Recently, the Company announced that it has proven this is possible with in-vitro lab experiments – a major milestone.

Dr. Ringold commented, “When I first heard about CancerVax’s interesting approach to detect and kill cancer cells, I had to find out more. After learning the secrets behind the Company’s therapeutic strategy and Smart mRNA technology that can detect cancer cells at the genetic level, I realized I was looking at something very novel. I am very impressed by the team’s deep science background and early pre-clinical results. I look forward to helping in any way I can. If CancerVax can accomplish what it intends to do, it would be quite a coup in the cancer immunotherapy space.”

Dr. Gordon Ringold is currently CEO of Quadriga BioSciences, a clinical phase cancer biotech company developing a novel L-type Amino Acid Transporter 1 (LAT1) for delivering chemotherapeutic agents across the blood brain barrier and into rapidly growing cancer cells. He is also the Founder and Executive Chairman of Maxymune, a biopharma company developing differentiated treatments to transform the lives of those affected by serious immunological diseases. He is currently on the board of directors of Okava Pharmaceuticals. From 1997 to 2015, he served in various capacities as Co-Founder and/or CEO of Maxygen, SurroMed, Alexza, and Alavita. From 1991 to 2000, Dr. Ringold was CEO and Scientific Director of Affymax Research Institute (acquired by Glaxo in 1995) where he managed the development of novel technologies to accelerate the pace of drug discovery; prior to that he was VP and Director of the Institute for Cancer and Developmental Biology at Syntex Corporation (1986-1991).

Dr. Ringold received his Ph.D. in the laboratory of Dr. Harold Varmus (University of California, San Francisco), before joining the Stanford University School of Medicine, Department of Pharmacology (1978-1987). While on the Stanford faculty he invented technologies for the manufacturing of recombinant proteins in mammalian cells, now widely used for production of dozens of therapeutic products and received the John J. Abel Award as the best Pharmacologist in the US under the age of 35. Dr. Ringold is an alumnus of Crown College, University of California, Santa Cruz, 1972.

CancerVax Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. George Katibah, said, “It is quite an honor to have Gordon advise us as we develop our universal cancer treatment platform. His long career in building successful companies and lifesaving therapies will add valuable oversight to what we’re doing. Dr. Ringold is a pioneering biotech leader with deep scientific expertise and a decades-long track record of innovation. We’re thrilled to have him on the team.”

About CancerVax

CancerVax is a pre-clinical biotech company developing a novel Universal Cancer Treatment platform that will be customizable, as an injection, to treat many types of cancer. Our innovative approach DETECTS, MARKS, and KILLS only cancer cells. By making cancer cells look like well-immunized common diseases, such as measles or chickenpox, we intend to use the body's natural immune system to easily kill the cancer cells. We look forward to the day when treating cancer will be as simple as getting a shot — a better way to fight cancer. To learn more, please visit www.CancerVax.com

