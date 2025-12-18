SUBSCRIBE
Legend Biotech to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

December 18, 2025 
1 min read

SOMERSET, N.J., Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) (Legend Biotech), a global leader in cell therapy, today announced that Ying Huang, Ph.D., the company’s Chief Executive Officer, will present the latest company updates at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA, on Wednesday, January 14th, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. PT.

The live webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Investor Relations section of Legend’s website. The webcast replay will be available approximately 48 hours after the webcast.

ABOUT LEGEND BIOTECH 

With over 2,900 employees, Legend Biotech is the largest standalone cell therapy company and a pioneer in treatments that change cancer care forever. The company is at the forefront of the CAR-T cell therapy revolution with CARVYKTI®, a one-time treatment for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, which it develops and markets with collaborator Johnson & Johnson. Headquartered in the US, Legend is building an end-to-end cell therapy company by expanding its leadership to maximize CARVYKTI’s patient access and therapeutic potential. From this platform, the company plans to drive future innovation across its pipeline of cutting-edge cell therapy modalities.

Learn more at www.legendbiotech.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

INVESTOR CONTACT: 
Jessie Yeung 
Tel: (732) 956-8271
jessie.yeung@legendbiotech.com 

PRESS CONTACT: 
Alexandra Ventura
Tel: (732) 850-5598
media@legendbiotech.com 


New Jersey Events
Legend Biotech
