Latigo Biotherapeutics Appoints Sara M. Bonstein to its Board of Directors and as Audit Committee Chair

Experienced chief financial officer brings deep financial and strategic leadership to Latigo’s board of directors

Appointment supports continued operational growth

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Latigo Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Latigo), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative non-opioid pain medicines, today announced the appointment of Sara M. Bonstein as an independent director on the Company’s board of directors and as chairperson of the board’s audit committee. Ms. Bonstein is the chief financial officer of Insmed Incorporated (Insmed), and brings more than two decades of executive and financial leadership experience across biotechnology companies.

“Sara’s chief financial officer experience and strong track record in financial strategy, operational execution, scaling organizations, and commercial readiness come at an important time for Latigo,” said Nima Farzan, chief executive officer of Latigo. “Her leadership will be instrumental as we continue to grow.”

“Sara is a highly accomplished financial leader with deep experience across the biotechnology industry,” said Tim Walbert, chair of the board of directors of Latigo. “Her expertise in financial oversight, capital allocation and corporate governance will be invaluable as we continue to advance our pipeline and build a leading non-opioid pain company.”

“Latigo has the potential to reshape pain management through its differentiated pipeline of non-opioid therapies, with the opportunity to reduce reliance on opioids and meaningfully alleviate the associated societal burden,” said Ms. Bonstein. “I look forward to partnering with the board and management team to support the company’s continued growth.”

About Sara M. Bonstein

Ms. Bonstein joined Insmed in January 2020 and as its chief financial officer is responsible for key financial functions, including accounting, financial planning and analysis, procurement, and investor relations. With more than two decades of operational and financial leadership in the life sciences industry, she has deep experience in raising capital and has raised more than $4 billion while establishing strong financial controls, streamlining business operations, and building high-performing teams. Prior to joining Insmed, Ms. Bonstein served as the chief financial officer and chief operating officer at OncoSec Medical and as the chief financial officer at Advaxis, Inc. She also previously held positions of increasing responsibility at Eli Lilly & Company and Johnson & Johnson. She is the chair of the board of directors of Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. Ms. Bonstein is a Six Sigma Black Belt and in 2016 was named CFO of the Year – Healthcare Organization and Forty under 40 by NJBiz. She holds a B.S. in finance from The College of New Jersey and an M.B.A. from Rider University.

About Latigo Biotherapeutics

Latigo Biotherapeutics is a private clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative non-opioid pain medicines designed to stop the transmission of pain without the risk of addiction, with the goal to provide effective, rapid-acting pain relief. Latigo is supported by leading investors, including Westlake Village BioPartners, Foresite Capital, 5AM Ventures, and Blue Owl Capital. Latigo’s lead program is LTG-001, an oral, selective Nav1.8 inhibitor in development to treat acute pain. For more information, please visit www.latigobio.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

Neha Krishnamohan

Latigo Biotherapeutics, Inc.

ir@latigobio.com

Media Contact:

Kathy Vincent

Greig Communications Inc.

kathy@greigcommunications.com