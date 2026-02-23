Labcorp Expands Collaboration with PathAI to Deploy FDA-Cleared Digital Pathology Platform Nationwide

AISight® Dx will support fully digital workflows and AI-enabled insights across Labcorp's network of anatomic pathology labs and hospital collaborations to improve efficiency, collaboration and patient care

BURLINGTON, N.C., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services, today announced an expanded collaboration with PathAI to deploy AISight® Dx1, an FDA-cleared digital pathology platform, across its national network of anatomic pathology labs and hospital collaborations. The cloud-based technology allows pathologists to view and manage slides digitally and use AI to support key steps in the diagnostic process.

"Labcorp is committed to building a modern, AI-powered infrastructure that sets a new standard for efficiency, collaboration and innovation in pathology," said Dr. Marcia Eisenberg, chief scientific officer at Labcorp. "PathAI's technology allows us to scale digital pathology nationwide and integrate AI insights into routine care—delivering faster, more consistent results for patients and providers."

Labcorp will deploy AISight Dx across its anatomic pathology labs and hospital collaborations, enabling fully digital workflows for case management, slide review, collaboration and annotation. The platform also integrates AI-powered image analysis, secure storage and system connectivity to deliver faster turnaround, greater efficiency, reliable quality and improved collaboration. Labcorp will also incorporate digital pathology workflows in support of its precision medicine products.

"Labcorp's leadership in diagnostics makes them an ideal partner in our mission to modernize pathology through software and AI," said Dr. Andy Beck, co-founder and CEO of PathAI. "The deployment of AISight Dx across Labcorp's network brings high-quality, efficient digital pathology to a national scale."

The expansion builds on Labcorp's 2019 strategic investment in PathAI, a collaboration that has since advanced to include AI-driven clinical trial support and validation of novel AI-pathology solutions.

To learn more about Labcorp's digital pathology capabilities, visit https://www.labcorp.com/disciplines/digital-pathology-and-artificial-intelligence-ai

About Labcorp



Labcorp (NYSE: LH) is a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services that helps doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers and patients make clear and confident decisions. We provide insights and advance science to improve health and improve lives through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development laboratory capabilities. The company's nearly 71,000 employees serve clients in approximately 100 countries, provided support for more than 85% of the new drugs and therapeutic products approved by the FDA in 2025 and performed more than 750 million tests for patients around the world. Learn more at www.labcorp.com.

1 AISight® Dx is FDA-cleared for primary diagnosis in the US and CE-IVD marked for primary diagnosis in the EEA, UK, and Switzerland.

